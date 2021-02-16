Jamie Lima partners with the Association of Financial Educators

Woodson Wealth Management to provide ongoing seminars and webinars to promote comprehensive and widespread financial literacy.

RAMONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamie Lima is proud to announce a new partnership with the Association of Financial Educators (AFE). Established in 2008 with the mission of promoting widespread and comprehensive financial literacy, AFE is the market leader in providing free educational workshops to companies, organizations, institutions and entities of all sizes and in all market sectors throughout North America.Over the last decade, AFE has worked with thousands of these groups to educate and uplift their employees and members through expertly taught, easy to understand workshops. AFE members are bound by a rigorous Code of Conduct that demands transparency, accountability and integrity, and agree to share their knowledge without discrimination or bias.AFE’s members are comprised of experts in dozens of finance-related fields including investing, estate planning, tax, real estate, wellness and many more. These expert instructors generously donate their time in an effort to empower corporate and community groups to take control of their financial futures. AFE’s members share the common goal of fighting financial Illiteracy, gaining community exposure, and empowering through education.“I spent my entire career working for large organizations, overseeing nearly $1.8 billion in assets and have worked with hundreds of households along the way. I consider myself, and any advisor we add to the firm, to be a financial educator first and foremost” said founder and president, Jamie Lima. “We don’t have quotas or sales goals, but we do have aspirations of helping as many people as we can make good financial decisions.”After 15 years of working as a financial planner for Morgan Stanley and, most recently, Fidelity Investments, Mr. Lima launched Woodson Wealth Management last summer as an independent, fee-only advisory firm with a mandate to approach all of the advice provided from a fiduciary perspective.To learn more about Woodson Wealth Management, please visit www.woodsonwm.com About Woodson Wealth ManagementWoodson Wealth Management is a fee-only financial planning and investment management firm dedicated to serving Gen X, Gen Y, and retirees for a monthly subscription fee and without product sales or steep minimums. Woodson Wealth Management advisors seek to create strategies for our clients so they can continue to do what they love to do with ZERO financial stress.