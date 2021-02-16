Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Fans Flock to Collect Occult Books and other Bizarre Items
Memorabilia on auction from Netflix's show Sabrina and Supernatural has fans excited and bewitchedVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Half witch, half-human Sabrina gets into magical mischief in a Sabrina the Teenage Witch adaptation going up for auction with props rarely offered. "This dark teenage tale riddled show with spells and occult horrors, has a lot of interesting props" quips Jeff Schwarz, "The Liquidator" Canadian reality star with his show running on Amazon Prime Video and Game TV and auctioneer to this sought-after show. "Everyone needs a full-size guillotine, don't they? Or a wooded toucher table from medieval times?" laughs Jeff.
Included in the rare auction are hundreds of prop occult books, dark art pieces, and gothic furniture to round out anyone's half-mortal interior decor. This American horror series was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix and was based on the comic book series Archie, Produced by Warner Brothers and in association with Archie and Berlanti Productions. The show starred Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle with Miranda Otto, and Lucy Davis as Sabrina's Aunts.
In addition to hundreds of Sabrina collectibles, the auction also features props from huge TV shows and movies such as a Pod Chamber from Wayward Pines starring Matt Dillon. For unique clothing item seekers, there are fur costumes from Supernatural and Sci-fi suits from other shows. The list does not stop there, with a large collection of taxidermy, "It's a creepy paradise", says Rick Sky of internationally renowned Concierge Collectors. Rick, to top it all off, has a full-size carousel and skeet shoot game in the auction to add a bit of carnival excitement and spice.
Anyone can access these online auctions, which makes it possible for fans and collectors around the world to participate. "With the sad state of Covid, it gives folks something different to do on a Saturday with no obligation to bid". Continues Jeff. "I hope to help lift people's spirits and connect with my own fans and movie buffs as well". Click here to join the fun, simply log in live and watch Jeff, The Liquidator, call the auction live in real-time online.
Jeff and his team have been successfully running movie set auctions for some time now. In addition to props, there is also an added mix for Lego and Coca Cola collectors with very rare and sought-after pieces. This next auction is streaming live at 10am PST Saturday, February 20th, 2021 with over 750 lots.
Own a piece of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Supernatural or Day of the Dead.
Auction Date & Time: Saturday, February 20, 2021. Starts 10AM PST
Location: Online. Click Here to See Items and Register Online
Shipping Details: Items can be shipped anywhere in the world through Pak Mail service
About Jeff Schwarz, The Liquidator
Jeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 25 years buying and selling pretty much everything. From liquidating merchandise in the streets of India, to buying furniture in Indonesia and doing deals in China, Dubai, Canada, United States and Central America. Jeff Schwarz has also had a successful TV show called The Liquidator which is currently featuring on Amazon Prime Video and Game TV. The show ran in over 160 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business liquidating items and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers. Awarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film Festival, Jeff's motto is to buy low, sell high and keep the goods moving.
