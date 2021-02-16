Boston Scientific Corp. MDL has ended: Serious Injury Case Ongoing

Dr. Greg Vigna

My firm was the first to have a case filed outside the Multidistrict Litigation after the MDL closed its doors to new cases, and since that time we have filed dozens of cases across the United States.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 11, 2021 Judge Goodwin entered an order closing the Boston Scientific Corp.’s MDL case because “all substantive matters have concluded in this MDL.”

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and expert in Life Care Planning, comments, “My firm was the first to have a case involving pudendal neuralgia filed outside the MDL after it closed its doors to new cases. Since then we have filed dozens of similar cases across the country. Going forward the only cases that likely will be economically viable are those involving pain syndromes related to neurological injuries as cost of litigating individual cases may be prohibitive for cases that do not have future care damages and economic loss related to disability from the well described pain syndromes known to be caused by these devices.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Martin Baughman is moving quickly in the midst of discovery—retaining specific causation experts, economists, life care planners, and pathology experts. That doesn’t include the attorney hours spent responding to senseless defense motions including motions to limit or exclude evidence, as well as other perceived hurdles including summary judgment responses designed to try and create havoc. It isn’t working.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Obviously we feel really good with our road map against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, Coloplast and they involve serious injuries from AMS as well. These cases will continue to pop up until the last defective mesh device is removed. We are in it for the long haul. Clearly, women with significant pain that is impairing mobility, sitting, and that prevents sexual intercourse deserve to get the best care possible. With the best care, neurological diagnoses are being made and rational treatment plans are affording women meaningful improvement in their pain and disability. Logically, if a woman suffers from neurological pain it must be diagnosed because there is no route to compensation without a reliable diagnosis as monetary damages for future care depends on the specific injury."

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

