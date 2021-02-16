New Communications Book by Body Language Expert Nancy Ganzekaufer Helps Business Owners Gain Confidence
Don’t get sucked into the tornado! I see this all the time - the dramatic exaggeration of circumstances. It’s a natural human tendency to catastrophize situations that are not life or death.”LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, US, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, a new book has been released by Nancy Ganzekaufer, Business Coach and Body Language Trainer, to help business owners learn to respond to difficult or negative situations with confidence.
With techniques and strategies developed over her 30-year career, Nancy wrote "Respond with Confidence" with her no-nonsense approach to illustrate her proven formula for success in any situation. While written with the business owner in mind, the steps included for delivering a confident response apply in any personal or professional situation.
“Don’t get sucked into the tornado! I see this all the time - the dramatic exaggeration of circumstances. It’s a natural human tendency to catastrophize situations that are not life or death,” said Nancy Ganzekaufer.
With a casual and fun-to-follow style, "Respond with Confidence" provides an in-depth look into three essential – but often overlooked – stages of effective communication. To illustrate her proven methods, Nancy provides multiple examples of real-life situations she has faced and survived!
Nancy’s book can be purchased on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W5DT14L
Nancy Ganzekaufer is a sought-after Business Coach, Speaker, Body Language Trainer, and Author. Nancy specializes in coaching service-based entrepreneurs, teaching them to maximize their profitability while identifying and best serving their ideal clients with confidence.
Through her proven techniques, Nancy has empowered thousands to know (and charge!) their worth, succeed in sales without feeling sales-y, and position themselves in their market with authenticity and authority.
When Nancy is not coaching her clients, hosting a webinar, speaking at a conference, or engaging with her audience in one of her many social media platforms, she is spending quality time with her family, listening to music, hiking, playing pickleball with her friends, and traveling as much as she can.
