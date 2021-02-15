Verizon Response & Tips for Coast-to-Coast Winter Storms

Verizon’s network is ready for this week’s winter storms— and you can be too

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While intense winter weather is typical for the Midwest and Northeast, severe winter weather is impacting millions of people from coast to coast. In addition to snow and freezing conditions in the Pacific Northwest, the South and Mid-Atlantic are bracing for the unexpected and perhaps historic Winter Storms Tabitha, Uri and Viola, bearing down with threats of unprecedented snow, wind and ice. As always, Verizon's reliable and dependable network is prepared to take it on — and you can be too.



Predicted to deliver heavy snowfall, freezing rain and/or damaging winds, these storms may affect your ability to get out and about, cause property damage, and in some cases power outages. But whether you get one inch of snow or two feet, or experience 5- to 50-mph gale force winds, the Verizon network will be ready.

State of the network

Verizon’s network is performing well as the parade of winter storms make their way across the country with limited impact to our network operations. As anticipated, commercial power is out in many places throughout the country. In the vast majority of locations, we have backup generators running and are on standby to refuel generators to ensure our network continues to serve our customers. In a few pockets of the country, power outages have impacted the fiber we use to provide connectivity from each cell site to our switching facilities. Restoration crews have already begun work to restore power to those fiber assets.

Our Network teams and vendor partners are staffing our 24x7 virtual wireless command centers (in accordance with recommended social distancing policies) and our employees are using additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they engage in recovery efforts. Our temporary assets such as mobile cell sites, mobile generators and alternate backhaul connections (needed when fiber is impacted) are prepared and ready to be deployed if needed. We are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them.

Tips for staying safe and connected during winter storms

Severe winter weather conditions are impacting parts of the country that rarely, if ever, deal with winter storms and extreme cold. If this is new to you, we’ve got your back with these tips to keep you connected when it matters most.

Store phones, tablets, batteries, chargers and other equipment in a dry, accessible location. Simple zip-lock storage bags will shield devices, and there are many weatherproof phones, cases and other protective accessories available on Verizon.com .

. Keep phone and tablet batteries fully charged starting today in case local power is lost.

Review the American Red Cross’ Winter Storm and Power Outage microsites for tips on how to stay safe during a blizzard.

and microsites for tips on how to stay safe during a blizzard. Have additional charged batteries and car-charger adapters available for backup power.

Maintain a list of emergency numbers (police and fire departments; power and insurance companies; family, friends and co-workers; etc.) and program them into your wireless devices before an emergency arises.

Use your tablet to photograph and catalogue your valuables and other household belongings for possible insurance claims.

Choose from hundreds of free weather-, news- and safety-related apps and services for smartphones and tablets, the American Red Cross Emergency app , AccuWeater , Weather Underground , and NOAA Now and other mobile resources from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

, , , and and other mobile resources from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Keep hand sanitizer and masks available should you need to leave your home, and review the CDC guidelines on how to protect yourself and others during the pandemic.

on how to protect yourself and others during the pandemic. In the event of an evacuation, bookmark your local emergency resources on your phone so you can research any special restrictions, limitations or instructions if you need emergency shelter, medical care or other support that may be impacted by COVID-19.



Our Verizon Response Team (VRT) stands ready 24/7/365 to serve our consumer and business customers. You can reach Verizon several ways if your services are affected by the storm.

Please note that Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can always find the most up to date hours and locations at: https://www.verizon.com/stores . In addition, we remain ready to serve you for anything you need on Verizon.com and on the My Verizon app. Our knowledgeable sales team is also available to assist via phone at 1-800-256-4646.

Small business customers can sign in to their My Business account or visit www.verizon.com/support/smallbusiness . Medium business and enterprise customers should contact their regular customer service centers or account teams, as needed. Enterprise customers can also access the Enterprise Center . The My Fios app can be used for additional support through cell phones and the Fios Mobile app can be used to watch TV programs including newscasts.

