Robin Hood Foundation Announces No City Limits 2021 Lineup

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Hood Foundation today announced the lineup for No City Limits: Reimagining the Poverty Fight 2021, the fifth annual national conference dedicated to actionable solutions for increasing economic mobility from poverty. Through research presentations, candid conversations, and interactive sessions, No City Limits will bring leaders across policy, nonprofit, business, academia, and community together to examine all that 2020 laid bare and help to make 2021 a historic year of change and progress. Leaders including Chelsea Clinton, Senator Cory Booker, Marcella Nunez-Smith, José Andrés, and Ai-jen Poo will speak at the virtual conference on Wednesday, February 24 and Thursday, February 25.

“2020 was a year of both the exposure of historical inequities and the expansion of the challenges so many of our neighbors face, particularly communities of color. We know that 2021 will be a year of both recovery and rebuilding in which we challenge the systems and structures that make poverty so pervasive and intentional,” said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood. “During Robin Hood’s No City Limits conference, we will convene the nation’s leading experts across sectors to both explore the solutions and build the alliances that will help us to build a fairer and more equitable society for everyone.”

The theme of No City Limits 2021 is “Reimagining the Poverty Fight.” The conference will focus on the inextricable link between poverty and systemic racism, as well as the specific actions that need to be taken to build pathways to economic mobility for all. This builds on Robin Hood’s longstanding commitment and work to addressing the systemic underpinnings of poverty.

More info on registration and agenda can be found here. No City Limits 2021 speakers include:

Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance

Ames Grawert, Brennan Center for Justice, Justice Program

Brigid Bergin, WNYC

Camilla Marcus, west~bourne

Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation

Cheryl L. Dorsey, Echoing Green

Corinne Low, The Wharton School, Upper West Side Open Hearts Initiative

Cory Booker, US Senate

Darrick Hamilton, The New School

Derek Singletary, Unchained

Dylan Matthews, VOX.com

Emma Vadehra, Next100 / The Century Foundation

Erika James, The Wharton School

Errol Louis, NY1

Geoffrey Canada, Harlem Children’s Zone

Helene Gayle, The Chicago Community Trust

Irwin Garfinkel, Columbia University

Jahana Hayes, US House of Representatives

John N. Friedman, Brown University and Opportunity Insights

John King, The Education Trust

Jonathan Capehart, MSNBC

José Andrés, World Central Kitchen

Judd Kessler, The Wharton School

Kaya Henderson, Reconstruction

Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

Mehrsa Baradaran, UC Irvine School of Law

Myra Jones-Taylor, ZERO TO THREE

Oxiris Barbot, M.D., Columbia University

Samantha Tweedy, Robin Hood

Sara Goldrick-Rab, The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice

Savvy Moore; National Domestic Workers Alliance, We Dream in Black North Carolina Chapter

Shalinee Sharma, Zearn

Starsky Wilson, Children’s Defense Fund

Wes Moore, Robin Hood

About Robin Hood

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. This year, Robin Hood will invest nearly $200 million to provide COVID relief, legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood’s Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at www.robinhood.org.

