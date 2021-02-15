CNC Intelligence Champions Bitcoin Tracing and Recovery

The scope of our services is something clients repeatedly remark on, and we consistently achieve superb results which far exceed what an individual can achieve through independent investigation” — Elliot Taylor, VP of Client Relations at CNC Intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last few years have seen a major boom in cryptocurrency and bitcoin, enabling online collectors to gather millions in digital currency. Unfortunately, this growth has also been accompanied by an equally fast-paced crime wave, as scammers seek to take advantage of cryptocurrencies to facilitate fraud.

As cryptocurrency seeks to continue sustained development and advocates encourage mass adoption, the space increasingly attracts hacking and cybercrime. Everyday criminals represent a much larger problem, wherein the flexibility of crypto leaves it open to abuse. Authentic cryptocurrency and bitcoin users frequently find themselves the target of exploitation and theft.

Thankfully, there is a way to help regain lost crypto. Drawing on years of expertise, CNC Intelligence works tirelessly to help clients recover their cryptocurrency and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. Their crypto-asset tracing and recovery service locates misappropriated virtual assets, utilising state of the art tech to determine exactly where the assets were moved - and who moved them.

“Our state-of-the-art software is the same standard used by law enforcement agencies such as Homeland Security, so clients can rest assured they’re in good hands,” says Seth A. Gordon, Director of Intelligence & Analysis at CNC Intelligence.

The ability to pinpoint their target ensures a swift response and accurate recovery, thanks to the experienced blockchain analysts who make up the CNC Intelligence team. Each recovery includes crucial stages such as fully investigating the crypto asset movement, as well as finding out key information about the perpetrators and moving forward with recovery and legal action.

For crypto to become a reliable, trustworthy and widely used asset, services such as the one offered by CNC Intelligence must become mainstream. It is the only way to ensure that individuals feel safe enough to trust bitcoin and crypto in the long term.

“The scope of our services is something clients repeatedly remark on, and we consistently achieve superb results which far exceed what an individual can achieve through independent investigation,” says Elliot Taylor, VP of Client Relations at CNC Intelligence. “It can be tempting to try and trace your digital assets yourself, but working with our team gives you access to professional-level cyber investigations and helps remove much of the stress and hassle of going it alone.”

To find out how CNC Intelligence can help, book a free consultation or discover more about the company, head to the official website at https://cncintel.com.