Atlanta-Based Garage Door Company Now Accepts Bitcoin
“If we claim to be innovative, it seems obvious and I see an opportunity to cut transaction fees.”
“Aaron Overhead Doors has a very large portion of upper-class clientele, and I believe it’s only a matter of time before currencies like bitcoin are the standard for things like food, home services.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective March 1st, Atlanta-based garage door company, Aaron Overhead Doors, will begin accepting bitcoin in exchange for their goods and services. The founder of Aaron Overhead Doors, Ryan Lucia, wanted to accept bitcoin for garage door services years ago, but claims he didn’t have enough confidence in the infrastructure. However, with the new progress of bitcoin and currency exchange opportunities, he says, “There are now services that will provide the currency exchange to cash and guarantee the value during the transaction, dramatically reducing the risks involved.” Ryan continued by saying, “Aaron Overhead Doors has a very large portion of upper-class clientele, and I believe it’s only a matter of time before currencies like bitcoin are the standard for things like food, home services, gas, etc.”
Aaron Overhead Doors plans to use Atlanta-based Bitpay to accept payment seamlessly. “Bitpay is willing to take the exact bitcoin, convert it to cash, and deposit the cash into our account. One of my biggest concerns has been the volatility in bitcoin, but I’ve been watching Bitpay for a few years. I also learned about Bitpay during an Atlanta blockchain conference I attended,” says Ryan. Bitpay only charges companies like Aaron Overhead Doors 1% transaction fees. This saves many businesses between 1 - 2% in fees from similar companies. Confidence with the progress bitcoin has made and the infrastructure of Bitpay, Ryan is excited to offer this new payment option to his customers.
The recent surge in the value of bitcoin has created wealth for early investors. These homeowners are going to be seeking ways to spend that money. As an innovative entrepreneur, Ryan feels this is the perfect opportunity to give bitcoin investors an opportunity to upgrade their garage doors.
“If we claim to be innovative, it seems obvious and I see the opportunity to cut our transaction fees. I accept cash, credit card, checks, and wire transfers. Why wouldn’t I accept bitcoin? The ability to transfer funds has become so simple, with some even providing a card to swipe like your major credit card companies. We cannot ignore bitcoin any longer.” - Ryan Lucia
About Aaron Overhead Doors
Aaron Overhead Doors was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur, Ryan Lucia. Aaron Overhead Doors provides high-end garage door services to the Atlanta market including commercial and residential overhead door, opener, and dock equipment installation and repair. Aaron Overhead Doors credits their 1500 five star reviews to their commitment to customer service and the company slogan, “We’re a customer service company in the garage door business.” To contact Aaron Overhead Doors, visit their website aaronoverheaddoors.com.
