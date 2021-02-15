Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum announces Call for Applications for Women in Green Energy Ventures Accelerator Programme

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (AWIEForum.org) in 2020 launched a new initiative “Enterprise Development for Women-Owned Ventures in Green Energy” in partnership with the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) (AWDF.org). The programme is implemented in Malawi and Nigeria.

AWIEF is pleased to announce the call for applications for an Accelerator Programme targeting 10 women-owned and/or women-led enterprises involved in renewable and green energy production or service.

What does the programme offer?

Entrepreneurs will receive tailored support and training for scaling; one-on-one expert mentoring and coaching; tangible opportunity to raise capital; access to networks, partners and investors for growth.

Who is eligible to apply?

Women owners or leaders of scalable renewable and green energy businesses

Business must be registered and operating in either Malawi or Nigeria

Business is post-revenue and operating for not less than two (2) years

You are looking for opportunities to raise growth capital

You are dynamic and ready to take your business to the next level

Programme duration

The Women in Green Energy Ventures Accelerator will take place over a period of eight weeks from 15th March to 7th May 2021.

To submit an application, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/2MYRjbX

Applications close on 1st March 2021.

For more information, email: info@awieforum.org