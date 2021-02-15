Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum announces Call for Applications for Women in Green Energy Ventures Accelerator Programme
The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (AWIEForum.org) in 2020 launched a new initiative “Enterprise Development for Women-Owned Ventures in Green Energy” in partnership with the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) (AWDF.org). The programme is implemented in Malawi and Nigeria.
AWIEF is pleased to announce the call for applications for an Accelerator Programme targeting 10 women-owned and/or women-led enterprises involved in renewable and green energy production or service.
What does the programme offer?
Entrepreneurs will receive tailored support and training for scaling; one-on-one expert mentoring and coaching; tangible opportunity to raise capital; access to networks, partners and investors for growth.
Who is eligible to apply?
- Women owners or leaders of scalable renewable and green energy businesses
- Business must be registered and operating in either Malawi or Nigeria
- Business is post-revenue and operating for not less than two (2) years
- You are looking for opportunities to raise growth capital
- You are dynamic and ready to take your business to the next level
Programme duration
The Women in Green Energy Ventures Accelerator will take place over a period of eight weeks from 15th March to 7th May 2021.
To submit an application, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/2MYRjbX
Applications close on 1st March 2021.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).
For more information, email: info@awieforum.org