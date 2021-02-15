Governments and Private Sector Stakeholders to convene in Cape Town to Set-Out Roadmap for Africa’s Energy Transition

The Future Energy Series: Africa (FESA) summit (FutureEnergySeriesAfrica.com) will convene senior African public and private sector energy stakeholders in Cape Town this November (1-5). The summit’s aim is to drive investment into African energy projects and set out a continental roadmap for securing a sustainable energy mix which supports development whilst achieving low-carbon goals.

The delegate pool will include:

Government leaders – including FESA patrons Hon. Gwede Mantashe, South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy and H.E. Arthur Peter Mutharika, Former President of Malawi

CEOs of National Utilities and Regulators

CEOs, Directors, VPs and Heads from IPPs, technology, distribution and generation companies

Leaders from the global finance sector, including banks, private equity and asset managers

The Summit will set out out blueprints for overcoming challenges to sustainable energy access through public-private sector discussion. It will also address as a priority the issue of boosting capital flow into African energy projects. IPPs and innovators providing bespoke power solutions will present a first look at bankable energy projects about to come to market to investors and developers. Governments will also showcase their country’s energy policy landscape and planned energy projects ripe for investment.

Paul Sinclair, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Future Energy Series: Africa said “Africa’s energy transition is unique globally and must be treated as such. FESA takes the view that both renewables and hydrocarbons will be necessary to provide reliable, low-cost power for the continent’s young, growing population. We are delighted to be working with our government patrons, as well as our partners: The Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative, The African Forum for Utility Regulators and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership to drive investment into Africa and map the continent’s energy future.”

About Future Energy Series: Africa The vision of FESA (FutureEnergySeriesAfrica.com) is to drive green economies to ensure universal power access for the African continent. The event is the deal-making and project origination platform of choice for the continent’s most influential low-carbon energy stakeholders. FESA takes an Africa-centric approach to the energy transition, which prioritises sustainable development and solving the continental power deficit. It will run alongside its sister event, Africa Oil Week, 1-5 November 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.