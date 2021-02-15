Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15 February 2021, 9 am EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,750,266), deaths (98,480) and recoveries (3,290,070) by region:
Central (94,326 cases; 1,662 deaths; 79,115 recoveries): Burundi (1,824; 3; 1,155), Cameroon (31,394; 474; 29,501), CAR (4,996; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,645; 129; 3,175), Congo (8,419; 122; 7,012), DRC (24,295; 693; 15,298), Equatorial Guinea (5,694; 86; 5,426), Gabon (12,577; 73; 11,534), Sao Tome and Principe (1,482; 19; 1,106)
Eastern (380,065; 7,161; 304,200): Comoros (3,334; 129; 2,777), Djibouti (5,971; 63; 5,858), Eritrea (2,429; 7; 1,828), Ethiopia (147,092; 2,194; 128,742), Kenya (102,867; 1,795; 85,008), Madagascar (19,598; 292; 18,915), Mauritius (595; 10; 546), Rwanda (17,343; 239; 14,792), Seychelles (1,892; 8; 1,354), Somalia (5,183; 152; 3,739), South Sudan (5,413; 74; 3,769), Sudan (27,820; 1,849; 22,208), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,019; 328; 14,486)
Northern (1,130,519; 31,411; 978,535): Algeria (110,619; 2,941; 75,939), Egypt (173,813; 9,994; 134,960), Libya (127,354; 2,018; 110,143), Mauritania (16,974; 430; 16,186), Morocco (478,474; 8,477; 458,852), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (41; 7; 34), Tunisia (223,244; 7,544; 182,421)
Southern (1,783,461; 53,679; 1,616,441): Angola (20,366; 492; 18,795), Botswana (24,926; 202; 21,214), Eswatini (16,535; 630; 12,252), Lesotho (9,965; 230; 2,940), Malawi (29,035; 952; 13,608), Mozambique (50,266; 535; 31,699), Namibia (35,952; 388; 34,141), South Africa (1,491,807; 47,899; 1,388,321), Zambia (69,437; 951; 62,870), Zimbabwe (35,172; 1,400; 30,601)
Western (361,895; 4,567; 311,779): Benin (4,560; 56; 3,772), Burkina Faso (11,588; 138; 10,870), Cabo Verde (14,700; 139; 14,164), Côte d'Ivoire (31,140; 174; 29,338), Gambia (4,414; 138; 3,901), Ghana (75,836; 533; 67,087), Guinea (14,967; 85; 14,502), Guinea Bissau (2,924; 46; 2,464), Liberia (1,956; 87; 1,770), Mali (8,229; 342; 6,196), Niger (4,695; 169; 4,152), Nigeria (146,184; 1,752; 120,838), Senegal (31,007; 748; 25,162), Sierra Leone (3,821; 79; 2,559), Togo (5,874; 81; 5,004)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).