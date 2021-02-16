Chicago Teen, Ian Brock, Partners With Microsoft to Launch World's Largest Virtual Field Trip For Black History Month

Co-Founder of Dream Hustle Code, Ian Brock Ian shows teenagers how to change their world.

Ian Brock, the 16-year-old co-founder of Dream Hustle Code, links arms with an industry titan to show underserved teenagers how to change their world.

Ian shows kids that tech can be fun, and exciting, and possible whether they’re interested in music, entertainment, fashion, gaming, sports, or art.” — Michael Brock, Co-Founder of Dream Hustle Code