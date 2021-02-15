Top NYC Dermatologist Dr. Adebola Dele-Michael Joins Clubhouse To Promote Skincare Line
Top NYC dermatologist, Dr. Adebola Dele-Michael, MD, joins Clubhouse as she sees new growth for her ADM skincare line.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After reopening the 3 Radiant Skin Dermatology and Laser NYC offices from the Covid-19 shutdown in September 2020, Dr. Adebola Dele-Michael set out to offer her ADM skincare products online by redesigning her admskin.com website to make it more accessible and user-friendly and the new social media networking app, Clubhouse, has been critical in helping her network with like-minded individuals to push the conversations surrounding skin of color dermatology, skincare products created for skin of color and her ADM skincare line.
With the recent popularity of the app, Dr. Dele-Michael is utilizing it to invigorate her discussion about inclusion in the skin and beauty sector in the new year. As the moderator of the weekly “Skin Enthusiasts & Skin Entrepreneurs” on clubhouse and one of the 4 co-moderators of the popular daily “Healthcare Professionals Meet” rooms on Clubhouse, she finds herself as a key figure on the app that is redefining how people network online, hosting conversations to put skin of color on the forefront of health and beauty. Clubhouse is proving to be one of the most popular networking apps this year, with the likes of major celebrities like Oprah, Kevin Hart, and Drake using it amongst other elite influencers.
“As a board-certified dermatologist, I’m on a mission to create skincare products that address specific concerns for skin of color. I don’t just serve the community — I am part of the community. I select only the best ingredients for my ADM skincare products, so you get the radiant results you deserve. Also, because I care about what goes on to your skin, there are no parabens, sulfates or phthalates. ADM skincare products are always Cruelty-Free and vegan friendly,” says Dr. Dele-Michael.
Dr. Dele-Michael is innovating new ways to achieve inclusion in the skin health and beauty industry using social media, and Clubhouse is making this possible with the efficient audio format that allows her to host a room while relaxing in bed or listen and network with colleagues while taking her lunch break. "Clubhouse enables me to amplify my message beyond the 4 walls of my offices, now I can get my message of inclusion as it pertains to skincare products made for skin of color to the entire globe by connecting on the app. So far, that has been a win for many people of color that are seeking culturally competent dermatologic care for their skin and hair concerns.” says Dr. Dele-Michael.
Along with acne services, Dr. Dele-Michael and her Radiant Skin Dermatology and Laser staff offer a wide range of services in-person and by virtual consultations. Services include hair loss diagnosis and hair restoration, melasma treatments, keloid treatments, fat reduction and body sculpting, Coolsculpting, skin resurfacing and acne scar treatment, dermal fillers, laser and light treatments, skin tightening, neuromodulators such as Botox. Appointments can be requested at drdelemichael.com while ADM skincare products consultations can be requested at admskin.com
For more information on Dr. Adebola Dele-Michael visit http://www.drdelemichael.com. For more information about ADM Skin products, visit http://www.admskin.com For media inquiries please contact Dr. Syleecia Thompson at Syleecia@drsyleecia.com
Dr. Syleecia
DYG Management Group, LLC
+1 708-829-6378
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter