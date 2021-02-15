Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All Vaccination Sites Closed Monday Due to Winter Weather

JACKSON, Miss. – Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through vaccination sites scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day.

Those with cancelled appointments will receive an automated call, text or e-mail. Please check our social media or website at HealthyMS.com for further closures and information.

