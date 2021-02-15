All Vaccination Sites Closed Monday Due to Winter Weather
This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.
JACKSON, Miss. – Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through vaccination sites scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day.Those with cancelled appointments will receive an automated call, text or e-mail. Please check our social media or website at HealthyMS.com for further closures and information.
