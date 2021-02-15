Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,143 in the last 365 days.

Mississippi State Department of Health Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Variant Strain

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

JACKSON, Miss. — Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirms the first case of a COVID-19 variant strain in a Mississippi resident.

A case of the B.1.1.7 UK variant strain of COVID-19 was confirmed during routine testing.

No international travel or spread to contacts is known to have occurred, but additional investigation is ongoing.

The B.1.1.7 variant strain has been identified in 40 U.S. states and is known to spread more easily and quickly than other strains. While suspected, currently there is no direct evidence that this strain causes a more severe infection or a higher risk of death.

MSDH continues to expand surveillance for variant strains in Mississippi, and it is likely that additional cases will be identified. Current available vaccines are expected to be effective against variant strains, but further research continues.

Mississippians are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings, and wash hands frequently. Vaccination is also encouraged for those who are eligible. Current eligibility includes Mississippi residents or those who work in Mississippi ages 65 and older, or those 16-64 with certain underlying conditions, healthcare personnel, and residents of long term care facilities.

For eligibility criteria, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/covid19. To schedule an appointment at an MSDH drive-through clinic, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-978-6453.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call 1-866-HLTHY4U (1-866-458-4948)

You just read:

Mississippi State Department of Health Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Variant Strain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.