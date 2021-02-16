New Patient Caregiving Book, “Dancing with Lewy” by Nancy R. Poland Provides a Memoir of Hope for Loved Ones' Caregivers
Lee was a World War II Veteran, self-made businessman, artist, poet, and a man who would give a stranger his last nickel.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan James’ new release, Dancing with Lewy: A Father-Daughter Dance, Before and After Lewy Body Dementia Came to Live with Us by Nancy R. Poland, is a beacon of light for caregivers tending to a loved one with a debilitating illness. Full of grace and forgiveness, Dancing with Lewy provides hope for those feeling alone and frightened in such painful times.
— Nancy Poland
A memoir about Nancy Poland and her father, Lee, Dancing with Lewy is the story of a daughter caring for her father with Lewy body dementia. Told in two parts and featuring original poetry by her father, Poland writes of young Lee’s life, growing up with him, the toll dementia took on their family, and the lessons learned during those times of grief. She writes of their father-daughter “dance”, sometimes in harmony, sometimes out of step, made more difficult with the progression of Lewy body dementia.
Poland describes Lee as a World War II Veteran, self-made businessman, artist, poet, and a man who would give a stranger his last nickel. When he resolves to remain independent despite his diagnosis, Poland is determined to take the helm and be there for her father as his mind declines.
With Lee’s poetry woven through the pages, caregivers are given a glimpse into his outlook on the world and meet God as the one who carried the family through the storm, offering grace during the days of weariness. Dancing with Lewy is a bright light in the darkness of hardship, giving hope, help, and advice to caregivers experiencing the stress and heartache of tending to one they love.
If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Nancy Poland, please call Nickcole Watkins at 516.900.5674.
About the Author:
Nancy Poland approaches life with a mix of compassion and practicality. Through her experience as a caregiver for her premature son, a foster child, grandparents and parents, Nancy seeks to better the lives of caregivers and their loved ones through her writing and speaking. A life-long resident of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, she and her husband John raised two sons and continue to contribute to their communities. Nancy is a volunteer Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association where she provides education programs to community audiences. Professionally Nancy manages contracts and grants where she utilizes her writing and negotiation skills for a nonprofit organization. After finishing her master’s degree in Health and Human Services Administration, Nancy wrote a thesis on privacy regulations and published an article in the National Contract Management magazine. She sends a monthly newsletter called “Caring for the Caregiver,” blogs, and communicates regularly via social media.
More information and a media kit may be found at https://nancyrpoland.com/contact/.
More About This Title:
Dancing with Lewy: A Father-Daughter Dance, Before and After Lewy Body Dementia Came to Live with Us by Nancy Poland, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on February 16, 2021. Dancing with Lewy—ISBN 9781631951275—has 214 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $14.95.
About Morgan James Publishing:
Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.
(www.MorganJamesPublishing.com).
Bethany Marshall
Morgan James Publishing
+1 516-900-5674
email us here