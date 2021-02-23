GyroGear, Created By Dr. Joon Faii Ong, Attracts Worldwide Attention

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GyroGlove, a wearable technology created by Dr. Joon Faii Ong at GyroGear, recently attracted increased attention from investors and medical professionals worldwide due to the promise it holds for patients who suffer from hand tremors.

Dr. Joon Faii Ong created the breakthrough technology of the GyroGlove after coming across a patient with severe dementia during one of his ward rounds in the UK. Faii Ong said that because of her severe dementia, nurses claimed that she forgot information every two minutes, and her tremor medications had stopped working overtime. In fact, her uncontrollable hand tremors made even eating a bowl of soup a gargantuan task. Nurses said there was nothing they could do about her hand tremors.

According to Faii Ong, many doctors are taught little to nothing about body tremors in medical school. On top of this, modern medicine has limitations. This led Faii Ong to take it upon himself to develop the GyroGlove.

The GyroGlove is partly based on toys that Faii Ong encountered while growing up in Singapore. He said he remembered how tops, when spinning, remained upright. Based on this idea, he researched current applications in jet engines, satellites, and electronics that ran on the same principle. After evaluating and testing more than 40 competing mechanisms, he was convinced that gyroscopes were the solution. And thus, GyroGear and its flagship product of the GyroGlove were born.

GyroGear is currently the only neuromuscular medical device company that utilizes satellite-grade gyroscopes in the world.

According to Faii Ong, addressing tremors using GyroGear’s GyroGlove is important because a total of 200 million people in the world currently suffer from tremors, and this figure is expected to double by 2030.

Tremors typically worsen and spread to other parts of the body over time, including one’s legs, head, and even vocal cords. Unfortunately, drug therapy is good for only a maximum of 8-10 years with severe side effects. In addition, only 2% of people with tremors elect to undergo brain surgery, which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Fortunately, the GyroGlove offers a more immediate and convenient solution that people of all ages, especially the elderly, can use, according to Faii Ong.

