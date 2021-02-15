GT Midwest Joins the Kansas Distribution Alliance

As one of the "Founding Five" members, industrial supply and manufacturing company GT Midwest will play a vital role in the Kansas Distribution Alliance's mission to strengthen the industry labor base, provide good jobs for Kansans, and grow the Kansas economy.

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas Distribution Alliance is proud to announce that industrial supply and manufacturing company GT Midwest has joined as one of its "Founding Five" members. As an industry leader, GT Midwest will play a vital role in the Alliance's mission of growing a thriving distribution industry that provides good jobs and career growth opportunities for Kansans.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas with locations in Missouri and Nebraska, family-owned GT Midwest serves a national customer base with world-class industrial supplies and products, fabricated parts, and customer services. With customer relationships that span decades, they understand the value of skilled, knowledgeable and well-trained associates.

As a founding member of the Kansas Distribution Alliance, GT Midwest is essential to the support of the Keep Kansas Running Campaign, an initiative to increase the number of qualified candidates in distribution careers. Keep Kansas Running encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution Sales and Management (MDSM) program—the first distribution degree of its kind in Kansas.

As a supporting business, GT Midwest helps MDSM students gain the hands-on experience and transferable skills they need by providing internship opportunities, field trips and guest speakers.

"The distribution industry offers tremendous opportunities," said Matt Onofrio, President at GT Midwest. "Our biggest challenge is finding people who understand the industry and want to be a part of it. GT Midwest is excited about the MDSM program at Pratt Community College because it helps bridge that gap by introducing people to the industry and preparing them to work in it."

"Keep Kansas Running helps students become highly sought-after candidates in an industry filled with opportunity and well-paying careers," said Jenny Egging, Program Coordinator of MDSM at Pratt Community College. "GT Midwest's support is integral to the success of our students and we could not be more thankful for their involvement."

About The Kansas Distribution Alliance

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is made up of leaders who are invested in the success of the distribution industry and strengthening their employee base. Their Keep Kansas Running Campaign is an effort to increase the number of qualified hires who enter the workforce through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution and Sales Management (MDSM) program. This one-of-a-kind program equips students with the skills, education and hands-on experience to prepare them for success in the distribution industry.

Businesses and students interested in learning more about the Distribution Alliance and MDSM program should visit https://keepkansasrunning.com/

About GT Midwest

GT Midwest is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of products and materials for industry and commerce. Their mission is to provide world-class industrial supplies and products, fabricated parts and customer services at or below competitive price levels, thereby becoming an acknowledged leader in industrial distribution measured in terms of total quality, managed growth and customer satisfaction.

Founded in 1946, the company has grown from a handful of people in one location to over 150 associates across three states through both acquisition and organic growth. GT Midwest serves a national customer base from their headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, with additional locations in Missouri and Nebraska.

Learn more at https://www.gtmidwest.com/

Matt Onofrio GT Midwest (316) 494-7801 MOnofrio@gtmidwest.com