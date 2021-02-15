Devon Valencia named to Modern Healthcare’s Women Leaders 10 to Watch List

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nonprofit multi-state managed care plan, is proud to announce that Chief Information Officer Devon Valencia was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2021’s Women Leaders to Watch in Healthcare. The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the February 15 print issue of Modern Healthcare and at ModernHealthcare.com/topwomenexecs.

“Honorees of the 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare award program have a mission to combat the longstanding imbalance of gender equity at the top rungs of leadership by promoting and hiring more female executives. They serve as mentors and create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion. And last year, they did this all while guiding their organizations through a global pandemic,” said Modern Healthcare editor, Aurora Aguilar. “The honorees, chosen out of hundreds of nominations, represent passionate leadership and measurable results in bringing greater diversity to the C-suite and beyond. Because of the importance of these efforts in improving healthcare, we also are excited to announce that from now on we will be recognizing these outstanding leaders every year. Congratulations to the Class of 2021.”

These high achievers are developing policy, leading change and guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the country. This award program recognizes women in leadership roles, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments.

“We are thrilled to see Modern Healthcare recognize Devon’s leadership in the health care industry,” said Erhardt Preitauer President and CEO, CareSource. “Devon is highly regarded in her professional circles and a key member of the CareSource leadership team. In her time at CareSource she has been a driver of our innovation and has helped advance our technology solutions, all while building an incredible team and mentoring other women in our organization. Devon is passionate about serving our 2 million members and her team’s work is essential to enhancing our mission.”

As Chief Information Officer for CareSource, Devon Valencia oversees all aspects of information technology, including cybersecurity and privacy, within the organization and is responsible for setting the strategy for the company’s systems and technical infrastructure, systems development and information technology operations. Devon has empowered CareSource to exceed its goals in providing the best quality health care at the most effective cost.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

