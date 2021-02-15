Clock Medical Supply Joins the Kansas Distribution Alliance

As one of the “Founding Five” members, Clock Medical Supply will play a vital role in the Kansas Distribution Alliance’s mission to strengthen the industry labor base, provide good jobs for Kansans, and grow the Kansas economy.

/EIN News/ -- WINFIELD, Kan., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas Distribution Alliance is proud to announce that regional distributor Clock Medical Supply, Inc. has joined as one of its "Founding Five" members. As an industry leader, Clock Medical Supply will play a vital role in the Alliance's mission of strengthening the distribution industry labor base to provide good jobs for Kansans and contribute to a thriving Kansas economy.

Headquartered in Winfield, Kansas, family-owned Clock Medical Supply serves the post-acute care market in six states. As a Medicare and Medicaid Participating Provider of thousands of medical supply products, they understand the value of skilled, knowledgeable and well-trained associates to solve problems and deliver solutions for their customers. Customers rely on them for their expertise and for fast, on-time delivery of needed supplies. Staff must also continually adapt to new regulations and changes in the medical industry.

"Clock Medical Supply joined the Kansas Distribution Alliance to promote the growth of our family-owned, Kansas-based distribution company through the acquisition of talent that comes to our company prepared to meet the upcoming challenges," said Dennis Clock, Owner of Clock Medical Supply.

As a founding member of the Kansas Distribution Alliance, Clock Medical Supply is essential to the support of the Keep Kansas Running Campaign, an initiative to increase the number of qualified candidates in distribution careers. Keep Kansas Running encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution Sales and Management (MDSM) program—the first distribution degree of its kind in Kansas.

As a supporting business, Clock Medical Supply helps MDSM students gain the hands-on experience and transferable skills they need by providing internship opportunities, field trips and guest speakers.

"We believe the MDSM program will be part of our plans and we look forward to working with interns and graduates of the program to keep talented people employed here in our home state and wherever else we decide to grow," said Clock.

"Keep Kansas Running helps students become highly sought-after candidates in an industry filled with opportunity and well-paying careers," said Jenny Egging, Program Coordinator of MDSM at Pratt Community College. "Clock Medical Supply's support is integral to the success of our students and we could not be more thankful for their involvement."

About The Kansas Distribution Alliance

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is made up of leaders who are invested in the success of the distribution industry and strengthening their employee base. Their Keep Kansas Running Campaign is an effort to increase the number of qualified hires who enter the workforce through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution and Sales Management (MDSM) program. This one-of-a-kind program equips students with the skills, education and hands-on experience to prepare them for success in the distribution industry.

Businesses and students interested in learning more about the Distribution Alliance and MDSM program should visit https://keepkansasrunning.com/

About Clock Medical Supply, Inc.

Solving Problems. Delivering Solutions.

Headquartered in Winfield, Kansas, family-owned Clock Medical Supply is a strong regional distributor serving the post-acute care market in Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. With over 2,800 products in stock and thousands more available, they provide expert knowledge, reliable solutions and fast, timely delivery.

Clock Medical Supply was established in 1981 and has grown and adapted over the years to meet the changing needs of the post-acute market. They are a Medicare and Medicaid Participating Provider offering a multi-insurance billing system, a top-tier interactive web-based ordering system, a Resident Care program and more.

Learn more at https://www.clockmedical.com/

