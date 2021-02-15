Qgiv’s Auction Platform Expands to Include Web-Based Bidding

Qgiv announces new web-based bidding functionality so auction guests can participate according to their preferences: via browser or app.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FL., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Qgiv, a leading provider of digital fundraising software for nonprofit organizations, expands its auction platform to include web-based bidding—a new functionality that gives guests the option to bid on and purchase auction items through their internet browser. The new tool creates a seamless transition from event registration to bidding and offers nonprofit auction guests a way to place bids based on their technology preference.

“Nonprofits are continuously looking for new ways to engage their supporters through hybrid and virtual events, and now with web-based bidding, nonprofit organizations can offer another interactive, digital bidding experience for their supporters,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “During a time when digital expectations increase every day, this new feature empowers nonprofits with the tools they need to deliver on those expectations. And providing bidding options for all types of technology users means additional revenue from auction events.”

With Qgiv’s online auction tools, auction guests and fundraising staff have access to an array of powerful features. Fundraising staff can use the fully integrated event management system to track auction progress in real time, streamline registration with multi-guest ticketing, save time reconciling their event with purchase details all in one place, and more. Auction guests can check in and check out, purchase auction items, place bids, receive prompts when they have been outbid, and see real-time bidding results—all through the web on their phone, tablet, or computer.

Qgiv’s addition of web-based bidding for auctions furthers the company’s mission to provide a comprehensive fundraising platform for nonprofits and fundraising teams. Online auctions exist within Qgiv’s full fundraising suite, which also includes peer-to-peer campaigns, online giving, event registration, text fundraising, and more—all managed from a central location.

To learn more about Qgiv’s auction platform and the new web-based bidding feature, visit www.qgiv.com/auctions and request a demo.

About Qgiv

Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, visit www.qgiv.com.

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com