Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Natural Language Analytics Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Natural Language Analytics Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Natural Language Analytics (NLA) is an emerging category that uses algorithmic and semantic technology to simplify business intelligence (BI) problems - interpreting and converting human language into data manipulation language like SQL (NLQ) and creating associated user visualizations and analyses.



The inaugural NLA Market Study examines market requirements and priorities, providing an analysis of the current NLA perceptions, intentions, and adoption. Natural language analytics currently ranks 32nd among the 41 business intelligence-related technologies and initiatives under study. The study shows interest has grown modestly but consistently over the past 4 years, with 70 percent saying NLA is, at minimum “important” in 2021. Interest is greatest in larger organizations.

“NLA is in a state of early adoption, with 27 percent currently using the technology and an additional 41 percent citing plans for future use,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “In our lengthy and broad history of tracking end user uptake of technologies, we cautiously describe a ‘respectable’ state of NLA interest and adoption and a possible portent of broader deployment to come. Given the long history of NLA pairing with advances in computing power and linguistics models, we expect use to grow in the coming years.”

According to the report, the preferred areas of NLA delivery and usage are as an augmentation to existing BI capabilities, within dashboards, or as inclusion in a broader BI solution. The most likely existing or potential audiences for using NLA covers a broad base of mostly internal users, led by middle management, executives, individual contributors/professionals, and line managers.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

