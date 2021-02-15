Intuitive Self-Help Book Teaches Readers How to Cultivate a New Mindset in Just Three Steps

Mindset Coach Kylie Brennan provides supportive tools to help individuals grow in ‘Focus is Fertiliser’

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many experiences one goes through in life that can change their mindset. In Kylie Brennan’s new book, “Focus is Fertiliser: How to Grow a Positive Mindset,” she provides her personal experiences and challenges she faced by bringing awareness on how to overcome life’s obstacles. Her book will help readers create a positive mindset and shows what is needed to change their focus to reach personal and professional goals in just three steps.



In this easy-to-follow guidebook, Brennan draws from her own experiences by using practical, everyday examples. She illustrates how to apply these steps to change the way one thinks, works and feels to reach their full potential. From buying a car, dealing with workplace stress to grieving the loss of a loved one, she guides readers on achieving the best possible outcome regardless of the circumstance.



“I hope my book, ‘Focus is Fertiliser,’ will help people realise the resourcefulness we all have available to us, which can help us become resilient, successful and have a new sense of calm presence in any situation,” said Brennan. “I want to help people to realise we can cultivate the experience we want by using our powerful focus.”



“Focus is Fertiliser” will encourage readers to achieve a positive mindset and provides the best possible way to take productive steps in doing so. Ultimately, each chapter reflects on a different element of life and provides a formula for growth that can be applied both professionally and personally. Brennan assists individuals and illustrates that even in the most awful situations, life may throw one’s way, they are powerful and resourceful enough to tend a positive mindset and wellbeing.



About the author

Kylie Brennan is an intuitive mindset coach who specialises in helping people find their most effective and resourceful self through private sessions, workshops and events. Kylie’s compassionate, supportive, and insightful approach stems from her background in nursing and the pharmaceutical industry and her love of people, science and communication. She draws on her wisdom, experience and intuition to connect with the needs of her clients, both corporate and private, so she can help them unlock their full potential. In recent years, the tragic loss of her identical twin sister and best friend solidified Kylie’s knowledge that resourcefulness and resilience can be found in a positive mindset, even in the darkest of times. To learn more, please visit http://www.kyliebrennan.com.au/about.





