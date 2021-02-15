Sysco Launches New and Exclusive, Chef-Tested Menu Concepts Through Cutting Edge Solutions Platform

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today introduced nine innovative concepts through its Cutting Edge Solutions platform. These new and differentiated products are available exclusively from Sysco and provide foodservice operators with unique menu offerings, innovative meal solutions and environmentally friendly cleaning and beverage products.

“Now more than ever, foodservice operators must provide differentiated offerings to succeed in this challenging operating environment. Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform offers our customers unique and on-trend products to stay ahead of their competition and provide chef-tested menu items that are not only innovative, but also provide labor and operational savings,” said Judy Sansone, Sysco’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

The Spring 2021 Cutting Edge Solutions products are available now and include:

On-Trend Plant-Based Vegetable Pastas

Plant-based pastas have increased in popularity over the years for diners seeking grain-free alternatives. Sysco Simply Plant-Based Vegetable Pastas are pre-cooked, deliver great flavor and texture, and are ready-to-serve in under four minutes. Available options include penne, rotini, a curly noodle and orzo.

Labor-Saving Chicken Concepts

Sysco Imperial Shredded Chicken Tenderloins are pre-cooked, versatile and can be utilized in a wide variety of menu concepts. The clean flavor profile easily accommodates signature sauces and spice blends. This product offers heat-and-serve convenience and eliminates the need for hand-shredding, providing labor savings to help operators boost profits.

Another labor-saving chicken concept is the Sysco Classic Crispy Milanese Chicken Breast, which is fully-cooked and ultra-thin, making them perfect for fast preparation in any kitchen. This product is sure to become a go-to item for operators, offering versatility across multiple menu options combined with authentic flavor and crispness.

Latin-Inspired Innovation

The unique flavors of Mexican street corn (elote) and shrimp come to life in Portico Classic Mexican Street Corn Breaded Shrimp. This savory new product features succulent tail-off, peeled and deveined shrimp in a crunchy corn coating with a blend of chili, lime and cotija cheese.

Perfect Fries for Takeout and Delivery

The distinctive red batter and size of the Sysco Imperial Red Battered Jumbo Crinkle Cut Fries provide a savory potato flavor and striking visual appearance. More importantly, the thickness and battered coating of these fries help to retain heat and maintain crispiness for a superior hold time, making them perfect for takeout, curbside and delivery menus.

Desserts with a Twist

Sysco Simply Plant-Based Cheesecakes are made with a custom blend of sustainably-sourced dairy-free cream cheese, dairy-free sour cream, cocoa powder and natural vanilla, all sweetened with natural sugar cane and nestled in a cookie crumble crust.

Not to be outdone, the Sysco Classic Hot Chocolate S’More Cake is a truly unique take on the classic s’more. A soft and rich chocolate cake is topped with gooey marshmallow and served on an authentic graham cracker crust. Ideal for serving warm with ice cream and drizzled with Sysco’s House Recipe chocolate sauce.

Better for the Environment

CentraSmart Eco-Friendly Microfiber Towels – available in packs of 12 and conveniently sized at 16 x 16 inches – are perfect for any foodservice application. These towels are sustainable and durable, as over 50 percent of the yarn comes from recycled plastic bottles.

Sip a favorite beverage using The Sustainable Agave Company Agave Straws. Made from the agave fibers that go unused during tequila production, these bio-based drinking straws are certified biodegradable and compostable. They are designed to mimic the texture and feel of plastic straws.

Sysco is committed to leveraging leading-edge technology and delivering innovative products and solutions that will ensure foodservice operators are set up for success.

Learn more about becoming a Sysco customer to take advantage of Cutting Edge Solutions products and and other differentiated solutions offered by Sysco. Sysco makes it easy to become a customer with fast onboarding, convenient credit card payments and no minimum order size requirements for regularly scheduled deliveries.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.