Springing Forward & Luck O’ The Irish Shamrock Suite Deal Packages at Colorado's Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Enjoy Luck 'O The Irish Specials at Holden House through March Welcoming places to relax are features at Holden House Select suites feature balconies and oversized bathtubs for two

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day in March 2021, Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, you can save some green with amazing discount specials.

Thank you for a relaxing weekend! We came to get away & enjoy some time together. This was the perfect spot. Breakfast was beautiful & all staff were super friendly. We loved the bath and fireplace!” — Grace & Enzo - Holden House guests 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the Luck O' the Irish, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in Colorado Springs, is Springing Forward by offering a "Shamrock Suite Deal" during the month of March. During the month of St. Patrick's Day, you can save some green by staying 3 nights and getting the 3rd night FREE or stay 2 nights Sunday-Thursday and receive the 2nd night 1/2 off. Miss Valentine's Day? The inn is also continuing the Bear-y Special Valentine Package with fresh roses, breakfast ensuite, take-home embossed Holden House wine glasses, chilled sparkling cider, signature Holden House teddy bear, and a rubber ducky all through February.

There’s no need to search for the pot o’ gold or the end of the rainbow, since guests who stay in any of the inn's six beautiful guest suites can take advantage of this discount package to save some greenbacks, a special that's sure to please even the most demanding leprechaun. This package also treats guests to a delicious full gourmet breakfast each morning served in the elegant formal dining room, complimentary afternoon wine and snack tray, 24-hour coffee/tea and welcome cookies in your room.

The Holden House inn’s romantic suites boast fireplaces, king or queen beds, private sitting areas, all private baths and select rooms with oversized bathtubs, balconies and spacious accommodations. All of the Holden House suites offer the option of a breakfast ensuite “Romance Package” for an additional fee per day to enjoy a gourmet breakfast in the privacy of your own room for a restful and relaxing staycation or vacation.

While this has been a challenging time for our nation, according to PhocusWire-Amadeus, "In 2020 we had the time to reflect on what we missed - travel builds empathy, sparks connections, and creates friendships. Travel can also bring valuable economic development to remote communities and help travelers learn from unique cultures and different ways of life. In 2021, we'll see travelers looking to recoup these benefits as quickly as possible and makeup for lost time. Travelers' wanderlust will be stronger than ever - it will be a year of renewal and reconnection..." Now is the time to book ahead at Holden House for a Spring or Summer to getaway with the Holden House special discounts offered through April 2021 and ongoing romantic specials all year long.

Holden House is known for it's high housekeeping standards, receiving positive reviews from guests and is a recipient the "AAA Best in Housekeeping Award 2020". A recent TripAdvisor guest stated, "“Due to Covid 19, they adhered to health and cleaning protocols. We were very comfortable and felt safe during our 3 night stay!” The Holden House website outlines the latest details about restaurants, activities and sites and with onsite innkeepers, you'll find the personal attention to provide concierge-type service at no additional cost.

In Colorado Springs and the surrounding area, you'll find a selection of indoor and outdoor activities including the new U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, The Colorado Springs Pioneer's Museum, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, historic tours of Miramont Castle in Manitou Springs or Glen Eyrie Castle, and outdoor adventures such as a hike through Paint Mines Park, Garden of the Gods Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space or a drive up America's Mountain, Pikes Peak. Several outdoor adventure companies like Adventures OutWest offer guided jeep tours along scenic backroads. Whatever your preference, the Pikes Peak region offers a pleasing fit for your individual tastes. The grand re-opening of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway and the new Pikes Peak Summit House are expected in May and summer of 2021. For general information on the area, visit www.visitcos.com or www.manitousprings.org

And, by booking, you'll help support small businesses like Holden House to welcome Springtime in the Rockies to Colorado Springs with added amenities to keep love and romance blooming. Visit www.holdenhouse.com or call 719-471-3980 to check availability, make a reservation now and take advantage of this super savings stay to save some green during March.

Take a Tour of Holden House Guest Suites and Inn