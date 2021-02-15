State Lawmakers Should Bring Tennessee Law Against Cockfighting into the 21st Century

Cockfighting that runs rampant in Tennessee | Photo: Shutterstock

Today, Animal Wellness Action (AWA) applauds TN State Senator Jon Lundberg for announcing legislation to crack down on the barbaric practice of cockfighting.

They are doing this because they think Tennessee’s anti-cockfighting law is so weak that they can get away with this lawlessness. A felony-level penalty under state law may change their attitude.” — Wayne Pacelle