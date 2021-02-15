Addiction and Awakening: Tommy Botz True Tale of Relapse and Recovery
Songwriter’s Stories of Near Death and Songs of Rebirth Inspire AllCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tommy Botz is bringing his own personal struggle with alcoholism and its consequences to light in song, with the Country/Gospel album “Family and Friends”.
With much of today’s country music glamorizing cold beers and whiskey as the way to deal with pain, Tommy is instead using his music and lyrics to heal others - as music has healed him from the specter of substance abuse. Tommy’s uplifting take on things is a welcome departure for many stuck in the cycle.
From broken marriages to lost jobs, no car, and no license – Tommy can relate; living to drink and drinking to live became his routine.
Tommy’s battle with the bottle and the lives that he impacted is discussed on the lead single “Maggie”:
Singer Rose Marie, Tommy’s fiancé who has stood by his side for 30 years, sings on the powerful gospel song “He’s Coming Back”.
Botz has also penned “Teddy Bear”, a song written for a fellow inmate while locked up in an Ohio penitentiary as well as others.
Botz early interest in music led him to become the lead singer in two bands - The Chevells and The Caesars 5 – who won an RCA recording contract in a Battle of the Bands. But his early interest in alcohol led him down the road to dependence. After the loss of their guitar player and their record contract being pulled, the band stalled but Botz’s drinking problems progressed, ultimately landing him behind bars. Soon, Jail and misery became a way of life.
Since finishing his incarceration, Tommy has been off the streets for good; sober for over 16 years and living quietly at The Ed Keating Center, a halfway house in Ohio - after having “crawled through the doors” on May 3rd, 2004 as a “homeless drunk with nowhere to go”.
With several years of sobriety and working under his belt - he made the decision to go for his dream and finally record some of the over 200+ songs he had written over the years, six of which became the album “Family & Friends”.
