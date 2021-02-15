VIDIZMO Partners with GovSmart to Jointly Provide Enterprise Video Content Management Systems to the Public Sector

VIDIZMO has been providing secure and compliant solutions to help the public sector in going virtual, and its partnership with GovSmart will enhance its reach.

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIDIZMO LLC has just announced its partnership with GovSmart, an intelligent IT solutions provider for government. VIDIZMO has more than two decades of experience in providing video streaming, digital media management and digital evidence management solutions to government agencies, while meeting their demands for security and regulatory compliance. By partnering with GovSmart, VIDIZMO is further extending its reach to the public sector to help government organizations and agencies avail its enterprise video content management (EVCM) solutions, as well as digital evidence management solutions.Now featuring three of its solutions, namely EnterpriseTube, Digital Evidence Management System and Virtual Academy, GovSmart has showcased VIDIZMO in its vendor spotlights as a featured solution to fulfill government needs for secure and compliant live/on-demand video streaming and digital content management.EnterpriseTube is a secure video content management system for streaming and managing live & on-demand videos. The solution has detailed user management capabilities, detailed analytics, flexible deployment and artificial intelligence services, such as automatic transcription & translation, face and object detection, OCR and more. The platform integrates with existing IT infrastructure such as CMS, CRM and video conferencing systems, such as SharePoint, HubSpot, and Zoom, to stream and manage videos.Virtual Academy is an online video training & learning platform . The solution allows you to stream webinars and on-demand training videos, create courses, add quizzes to videos, view performance reports, monitor engagement, and integrate with CMS and LMS systemsDigital Evidence Management System provides a secure, centralized repository for storing, managing, analyzing and sharing increasing amounts of digital evidence. The system can integrate with and automatically ingest digital evidence files from body cams, dashcams, CCTV and other sources and adheres to the government compliance frameworks such as CJIS and FedRAMP.Each solution provides the highest standards of government security and tools such as role-based access control, encryption at rest and in transit, sharing for a limited amount of time or views and customizable security policies. The platform also enables password protection and single sign-on (SSO) integration for authenticating access to the platform, and for viewing each digital file, whether on the platform or elsewhere the media is embedded.Organizations can use audit logs for monitoring all activity on the platform. Additionally, the platform is designed to meet various regional and international regulatory compliances such as HIPAA, CJIS, GDPR etc.COMPLIANT SOLUTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE DEPLOYMENTVIDIZMO is a Microsoft IP Co-sell Gold Partner and AWS Partner, and its solutions can be deployed on Azure Commercial, Azure Government, AWS Commercial and AWS GovCloud. Through these cloud providers and its application design, VIDIZMO offers a wide range of compliances at industrial, regional and international levels. Organizations can choose to deploy on any another cloud service provider of their choice, on their on-premises data center or in a hybrid model as well.ABOUT VIDIZMOVIDIZMO is an enterprise video content management system, and digital evidence management system provider that empowers organizations and agencies with comprehensive live and on-demand video streaming, and digital media and evidence management solutions on the cloud, on-premises and in hybrid models. VIDIZMO offers a wide range of products, each one serving a diverse set of enterprise needs across all industry verticals and sectors, such as the government, corporate, law enforcement, finance, healthcare, education and more.VIDIZMO is available in a flexible range of deployment models, where organizations can choose their video infrastructure according to their requirements. With a customer-first business philosophy, VIDIZMO offers customized integrations to allow organizations to leverage their existing IT systems.ABOUT GOVSMARTGovSmart is proud to announce a strategic alliance with VIDIZMO in support of the Enterprise Video Content Management (ECVM) needs of our Public Sector customers. The ability to securely capture, curate, archive, and deliver messaging over video has never been more important to entities in Federal Civilian, Department of Defense, Intelligence, and local Law Enforcement. The VIDIZMO partnership allows GovSmart to deliver the solutions our customers need in furtherance of their important missions.GovSmart is an information technology and tactical solution provider serving Federal Government customers and prime contractors for more than ten years. Government entities in the Department of Defense, Civilian, and Intelligence agencies have recognized and appreciated GovSmart’s expertise in solution design, procurement, and implementation in support of their missions. With its SBA HUBZone socioeconomic designation, three OMB-authorized GWACs (GSA Schedule 70, SEWP V, and NIH NITAAC CIO-CS), and extensive manufacturer certifications, GovSmart is prepared to meet all your Information Technology needs.

