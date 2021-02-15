Portuguese Government announces 6 month extension for Golden Visa Applications taking it up to January 2022

Golden Visa 2021 The Algarve - A popular holiday destination! Golden Visa in Portugal - Extended! Brand new development in the heart of Lagos - Great investment opportunity! The Algarve has the most beautiful beaches!

The Portuguese Government have announced they're extening the deadline for the Golden Visa Program to January 2022, given people six more months to apply.

We work with many Non-EU investors wanting Portugal's Golden Visa so it's great to hear they are extending the application date as this allows us to continue helping our clients with their investment.” — Chris White, Founder