TD Bank Group Joins the Open Invention Network Community

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and now the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that TD Bank Group (TD) has joined as a community member. Offering a full range of financial products and services to more than 26 million customers worldwide, TD is focused on constantly improving its operating platforms, and frequently uses OSS to do so. By joining OIN, TD is demonstrating its commitment to patent non-aggression in OSS.



“The financial services and fintech industries are increasingly relying on open source technologies for building and integrating feature-rich platforms,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As the first major North American bank to join our community, we are pleased that an established leader like TD is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“We remain focused on leveraging the best technologies for our platforms and are excited to join the Open Invention Network (OIN), that supports protection from patent infringement claims for the greater good of the wider innovation community,” said Josh Death, Intellectual Property and Patentable Innovations Lead at TD.

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent OSS technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by OIN are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,300 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com .

