HERE Technologies is powering the Lynk & Co 01 SUV in Europe

/EIN News/ -- Gothenburg and Amsterdam – Lynk & Co, the global mobility brand, and HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, have teamed up to create a unique and seamless driving experience. The Lynk & Co 01 SUV, the brand’s first car, is now powered by HERE’s premium map content and connected vehicle services.

Lynk & Co launched its membership-based mobility concept with a “car that has it all” and a business model based on sharing rather than on ownership. Focusing on building up local communities, Lynk & Co recently opened its first member clubs in Amsterdam and Gothenburg.

In its search to make mobility a harmonious experience, Lynk & Co has identified parking as a key pain point for its members. As a result of this, all 01 models are now equipped ­­­­with HERE Parking. This connected service shows drivers where they are most likely to find on- and off-street parking places, along with information on pricing and restrictions such as maximum parking duration, no parking zones and loading zones. This service also takes into account the time it will take to park and provides an estimated time of arrival (ETA) so that journeys can be planned more accurately. The service is based on historical and near real-time data coming from a variety of sources, including vehicle sensors.

In addition to its parking services, HERE’s connected vehicle services include HERE Real-Time Traffic, search, weather services and departure alert services. These services come on top of the HERE map that displays roads, 3D buildings, speed limits and traffic patterns – some of the many attributes Lynk & Co drivers will now benefit from.

“Everything we do at Lynk & Co is about providing our customers with a seamless, hassle-free mobility experience. Finding a parking space is one of the major pain points of urban living. Thanks to HERE, our customers can now leverage their connected services to go beyond real-time traffic information and make parking a smooth and fluid experience,” said David Green, Chief Data Officer at Lynk & Co.

“We are very proud to contribute to Lynk & Co’s vision of hassle-free mobility. We look forward to providing Lynk & Co’s customers with a seamless driving experience including effortless parking, both on- and off-street,” said Knuth Sexauer, Vice President for Automotive at HERE Technologies.

Media Contact

Adrianne Montgobert

+49 151 7211 6781

adrianne.montgobert@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co was created to provide mobility solutions for the connected generation. We do make really, really good cars (the kind that have all the features you want without you having to ask for them), but we also offer a new way of using those cars. Our membership-based approach makes it simple to get on the go. Members can access a car on a flexible, month-to-month basis and share with friends, family, and the Lynk & Co community.

Attachment