Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Is Driven By Companies Wanting To Expand Consumer Base

Companies operating in various industries are concentrating on increased profits and expanding their consumer base by focusing on customer satisfaction. This is likely to act as a major driver for the development of the marketing research and analysis services industry over the forthcoming years. Customer satisfaction leads to increased revenues and profitability along with improved levels of customer retention. Marketing research and analysis help companies achieve these goals. For instance, marketing research helps companies to understand the target customers, access key competitors, track customer satisfaction across multiple channels, identify areas of improvement for business, and to redefine business strategies to improve the performance of the business.

The marketing research and analysis services market consists of the sales of marketing research and analysis services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in systematically gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting marketing data. Marketing research and analysis services include marketing and management analytics and consumer insights. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global marketing research and analysis services market size is expected to grow from $65.08 billion in 2020 to $68.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market research services market is expected to reach $83.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

TBRC’s marketing research and analysis services market report is segmented by type into quantitative, qualitative, primary, secondary and by end use industry into IT services, manufacturing, financial services, construction, healthcare, and others.

