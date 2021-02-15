AG Letitia James Must Launch Independent Investigation of Cuomo Administration Over Nursing Home Deaths - Larry Sharpe
Bodies are moved to a refrigeration truck serving as a temporary morgue at Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 6, 2020 in New York. By Ninian Reid. Source: flickr
Larry Sharpe, 2018 Candidate for NY Governor calls on Attorney General James to launch a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth.
The Governor and his office need to provide full transparency and set a precedent for the future. New Yorkers should be able to trust their government.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Sharpe, the 2018 Libertarian Party candidate for Governor and host of The Sharpe Way, calls on Attorney General Letitia James to initiate a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth for the sake of the loved ones of the thousands of nursing home dead in New York State.
— Larry Sharpe
“The Governor and his office need to provide full transparency and set a precedent for the future. New Yorkers should be able to trust their government.” - Larry Sharpe
Governor Cuomo is taking criticism from officials in both major political parties for blocking transparency about Covid-19 nursing home deaths. A growing chorus of critics are expressing concern the governor is responsible for thousands of needless deaths due to mismanagement of the New York State government response to the pandemic. A Cuomo administration official said they withheld information from state officials over fears of a Federal probe.
This isn’t the first time that Cuomo tried to dodge accountability. In 2014, the Governor shut down a commission that he had formed to investigate political corruption. This prompted the United States attorney at the time, Preet Bharara, to rebuke Governor Cuomo for dismissing the allegations of public corruption.
The Novel Coronavirus that emerged in 2019 has killed almost 500,000 Americans and two and a half million worldwide according to Johns Hopkins University. Governor Cuomo is coming under increasing scrutiny as more information comes to light about his handling of the pandemic.
Larry Sharpe has called on Governor Cuomo’s Administration to take responsibility for:
- Forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients, which directly resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths
- Undercounting preventable nursing home deaths by as much as 50%
- Refusing responsibility for the actions of his administration
- Creating a climate of intimidation and fear
- Enforcing unproven lockdowns that destroy businesses
"Cuomo's desperate desire to seem like the perfect ruler encourages corruption and lies. When you project perfection, you ensure deception. He should take responsibility for his power-hungry culture that created an indifference for human life." - Larry Sharpe
While celebrating winning an Emmy, Governor Cuomo has not been honest with the people of New York. It is time for transparency and a full, independent investigation into the Cuomo administration and their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
"He cared more about retaining the facade of an Emmy winning, bestselling author than actually saving lives and being honest. His megalomania got the best of him again." - Larry Sharpe
About The Sharpe Way: The Sharpe Way show was founded by Larry Sharpe, the 2018 Libertarian Party candidate for Governor of New York to help heal the nation’s political divide between liberals and conservatives.
Georgia Walker / Dennis Consorte
The Sharpe Way
+1 201-222-1001
pr@sharpeway.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Governor Cuomo says, "Who Cares? Blame Trump!" for Nursing Home Deaths?