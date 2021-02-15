JUSTICE by Dyanna Morrison is now Available Through Your Favorite Bookseller

Justice by Dyanna Morrison J20 Protests DC - Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC January 6, 2021 - A pro-Trump insurrectionist mob breaks into the Capitol building.

What Would Our Founding Fathers Say About Recent Events in America? Dyanna Morrison shows us in her historical fiction stage drama/novel, JUSTICE.

Political and historical fiction fans will find themselves enthralled in the concept of Justice.” — Independent Book Review

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If our founding fathers were able to see the America of today, what would they think? Did the generations between 1776 and 2021 properly interpret the intentions and vision they had for our democracy? JUSTICE by Dyanna Morrison answers these questions and more.

JUSTICE, the first of three stage plays/novels in a thought-provoking trilogy, follows the struggles and triumphs of newly seated Judge Grace Porter. Court cases involving First Amendment protections and abuses have become highly politicized over the last several years. As Americans, we continue to enjoy these basic freedoms as laid down for us by our framers over two hundred and forty years ago. Justice shines a spotlight on two recent court cases, as seen through the eyes and minds of our founding fathers through a one-way window in the courtroom. The storyline artfully weaves between the present and past. As the courtroom proceedings unfold, it is interspersed with the rationale and thought processes our founding fathers used in framing The Constitution and The Bill of Rights. It is an enlightening and unprecedented portrayal of what "the guys who wrote the stuff" might think if they were able to witness current legal proceedings.

The first trial focuses on the "J20" trials, resulting in the brazen arrests of over two hundred protesters at the Inauguration Day festivities for Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017, which many Americans seem to be unaware of. The second trial is loosely based around the tragedies that occurred at the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally on August 11-12, 2017.

What would the architects of American democracy think if they could witness how the laws that they penned are being adjudicated, and would they agree? There has been a lot of reignited debate regarding our founders' legacy as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement. Our founders were imperfect, aspirational idealists and they were patriots with a vision of self-governance, never instituted to the scale they envisioned to incorporate and preside over. They penned and ratified our Constitution and Bill of Rights that continued to steer the course of our democracy in the year 2021 and continue to represent ideologies of unity and inherent freedoms, framing our current ongoing dialogue of equality and justice for all Americans.

Based on twenty years of research, author Dyanna Morrison ensured that Justice is factual and based on the events and dialogues our framers had in their debate over our unification as a new country. It is a timely reminder of the enormity of the task they undertook, and the unlikelihood that they would ever succeed based on the precarious balance of the political dynamics of our country during its infancy.

JUSTICE is available through your favorite bookseller or public library in print and digital formats.

Dyanna Morrison is available for interviews and appearances. For more information, please contact publicist, David Ivester at david@author-guide.com or 941-321-8570.

JUSTICE - Book Trailer