Brush Heads Now Available for Twin Tooth Fairies Sonic Musical Toothbrush

LOS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Twin Tooth Fairies Sonic Musical Toothbrush is based on The Twin Tooth Fairies book, written by Marianne Murphy and first published in 2018. Highly acclaimed by parents, the book and the toothbrush encourage young children to be responsible for brushing their own teeth at an early age and in a fun way.The company has recently announced that The Twin Tooth Fairies Sonic Brush Heads will be launched on February 28, 2021. They will be available on Walmart.com and Amazon.com at a price of $8.99, with free delivery within the USA.“We’re so excited to make this announcement,” says Murphy. “Parents have been requesting to offer additional brush heads for a while now, so here they are!”According to Harvard Health, tooth decay is the most common chronic disease of childhood, so much so that 40% of children have tooth decay by kindergarten. Not only does tooth decay cause pain, it can also create the need for extensive dental work in the future along with health problems that may include heart disease and premature birth. Additionally, statistics show that children with tooth decay are more likely to miss school and have poorer grades.The Twin Tooth Fairies brand has proven invaluable to thousands of parents wanting to encourage their children to look after their teeth. Tapping into children’s’ innate sense of wonder, the twin tooth fairies characters in the book explain the importance of good oral hygiene, while the sonic toothbrush incorporates a 2-minute song timer to ensure thorough cleaning.The complete book video animation can be seen on The Twin Tooth Fairies YouTube Channel For more information about the book and the toothbrush, visit the Twin Tooth Fairies website at https://thetwintoothfairies.com/