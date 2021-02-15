PharmacyLive Supports Comprehensive Digital Marketing for Pharmacies
The company’s professional pharmacy marketing strategies empower businesses through impactful results.DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmacyLive is pleased to announce it is supporting and empowering pharmacies with its comprehensive pharmacy marketing strategies and social media management.
PharmacyLive is a marketing and design company for independent pharmacies nationwide located in Dayton, Ohio. The company’s goal is to help pharmacy owners with their marketing efforts and develop marketing plans to grow their pharmacy business. Through impactful pharmacy marketing strategies, PharmacyLive helps businesses to reach new patients, experience unprecedented growth, and stand out from the competition.
What truly sets PharmacyLive apart from other digital marketing agencies is the fact it is owned and operated by pharmacy owners themselves. As such, the company’s highly skilled and experienced team knows what it takes to help a pharmacy increase their script count and keep patients happy and engaged.
“Navigating the world of pharmacy marketing and pharmacy social media isn’t an easy task,” says founder of PharmacyLive, Josh Caskey. “What’s more, it takes a great deal of time to develop and manage an effective digital marketing campaign, especially when most of your time is spent supporting and caring for patients. This is where we can help to support independent pharmacies of all types, from startups to existing iconic pharmacy landmarks. No matter what kind of pharmacy you have, we can help to grow your business.”
In addition to founding PharmacyLive, Josh was also the marketing director for a 16-store pharmacy chain in the Midwest, until the pharmacies were acquired by a larger chain.
“Marketing for a 16-store pharmacy chain came with a lot of trial and error,” Josh states. “Some marketing avenues really took off while others didn’t perform as well. Social media was a great tool to market our pharmacies and that’s where we help other pharmacy owners grow their business. It really is the best tool to reach new patients while staying in touch with current patients.”
● PharmacyLive offers a wide range of pharmacy marketing strategies, including:
● Social media management
● Ad management
● Google and Bing management
● Custom pharmacy websites
● Pharmacy logo design
● Custom graphic design
● Grand openings
● TV/radio ads
● Postcards
● Reputation management
● Pharmacy startup packages
And more!
For more information about the company’s digital marketing for pharmacies, please visit www.pharmacylive.com.
About Pharmacy Live
PharmacyLive is a digital marketing company which supports independent pharmacies to realize their true growth potential. With over 50+ years of combined experience in the pharmacy industry, the company utilizes effective marketing strategies that are proven to deliver real results.
PharmacyLive is the sister company to ConfigRX, its pharmacy IT partner.
Josh Caskey
Pharmacy Live
+1 937-416-0176
josh@pharmacylive.com