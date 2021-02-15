Millcreek Commercial Receives High Marks from Clients for Commercial Real Estate Investment Opportunity

Millcreek Commercial offers an innovative approach to 1031 Exchange and enjoys a client satisfaction rating of 5 out of 5 stars.

We take the benefits of investing in commercial real estate to the next level. Our powerful model produces monthly passive income, requires zero heavy-lifting, and tax-protects our co-owners.” — Kevin Long, president and partner

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, US, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millcreek Commercial offers an innovative approach to 1031 Exchange and enjoys a client satisfaction rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Known for its effective strategy for deferring capital gains taxes from an investment property sale, Millcreek Commercial helps clients invest the proceeds of prior investments in commercial real estate replacement properties on a tax-deferred basis.

“We work with ‘like-kind real estate,’ which includes business/investment property but not the owner’s primary residence,” said Kevin Long, president of Millcreek Commercial. “At Millcreek Commercial, we take the benefits of investing in commercial real estate to the next level. Our powerful model produces monthly passive income, requires zero heavy-lifting, and tax-protects our co-owners.”

Here are a few highlights from over multiple Google reviews.

Gabor K. said, “I started with four units when I was 20 years old and at the peak I owned 12 Apartments with over 500 units. Managing these properties took a substantial amount of my time and energy. I wasn’t aware of an alternative...until I was introduced to Millcreek Commercial. They helped me exchange my apartments for high-quality, triple net leased commercial real estate. Now I make money in my sleep, and I no longer have to worry about nagging tenants, cleaning toilets, or painting walls. I’ve been investing in real estate for many years, and Millcreek Commercial is the best company I have ever worked with in this industry.”

Vishwa K. said, “It was an excellent experience to invest with experienced and knowledgeable professionals at Millcreek Commercial! They go out of the way to explain and educate prospects for the ultimate customer satisfaction based on clients’ needs and risk-tolerance for continued excellence in performance and safety of funds with the peace of mind!”

Alan R. wrote, “The team at Millcreek is great to work with and are very responsive and communicate well regarding investment opportunities. I’m very comfortable with their professionalism and service.”

Kailas A. said, “Great co-operation and prompt accounting! I recently completed a 1031 exchange with seller financing.”

Vouching for the company’s growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dennis G. wrote, “They kept my best interest in the forefront. This was especially true with the problems during the pandemic.”

Speaking to his own long history of investing, Steven S. said, “I have been investing in real estate for over 50 years. I have never been involved in an organization that stands by its investments like Millcreek has. They made my investment whole, when our whole world was turned upside down. This is unheard in this business.”

Millcreek Commercial offers a variety of educational tools, podcasts, and consultation services to equip potential investors with what they need to invest in commercial real estate. Learn more by visiting www.millcreekcommercial.com.

About Millcreek Commercial

-----------

Millcreek Commercial takes the benefits of investing in commercial real estate to the next level with a powerful model that produces monthly passive income, requires zero heavy-lifting, and tax-protects our co-owners. The company helps investors enjoy monthly passive income by co-owning premium commercial real estate that is both recession-resilient and fully-managed. Millcreek offers attractive programs for 1031 Exchange, self-directed IRA (SDIRA), and cash investors. Located in the Salt Lake City metro area, Millcreek Commercial is privately held.

###