Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (13 February 2021)

179 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,423 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 102,792. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,238,343.

Nairobi has 127 cases, Nandi 11, Mombasa 7, Nyeri 6, Kisumu 6, Kiambu 5, Nakuru 5, Busia 2, Kajiado 2, Kilifi 2, Kisii 2, Murang’a 1, Embu 1, Garissa 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

79 patients have recovered from the disease. 62 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 17 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 84,952. Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the disease pushing our fatalities to 1,795.

345 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,271 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is on observation.

8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

