Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 February 2021, 6 pm EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,742,518), deaths (98,216) and recoveries (3,283,522) by region:
Central (94,303 cases; 1,661 deaths; 79,098 recoveries): Burundi (1,824; 3; 1,155), Cameroon (31,394; 474; 29,501), CAR (4,996; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,622; 128; 3,158), Congo (8,419; 122; 7,012), DRC (24,295; 693; 15,298), Equatorial Guinea (5,694; 86; 5,426), Gabon (12,577; 73; 11,534), Sao Tome and Principe (1,482; 19; 1,106)
Eastern (378,164; 7,133; 302,728): Comoros (3,332; 128; 2,776), Djibouti (5,968; 63; 5.856), Eritrea (2,429; 7; 1,828), Ethiopia (145,704; 2,181; 128,019), Kenya (102,867; 1,795; 85,008), Madagascar (19,360; 285; 18,490), Mauritius (595; 10; 546), Rwanda (17,267; 236; 14,477), Seychelles (1,892; 8; 1,354), Somalia (5,092; 148; 3,733), South Sudan (5,310; 74; 3,769), Sudan (27,820; 1,849; 22,208), (509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,019; 328; 14,486)
Northern (1,128,622; 31,293; 976,887): Algeria (110,421; 2,937; 75,756), Egypt (173,202; 9,935; 134,638), Libya (127,354; 2,018; 110,143), Mauritania (16,965; 428; 16,186), Morocco (478,135; 8,460; 458,504), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (41; 7; 33), Tunisia (222,504; 7,508; 181,627)
Southern (1,780,592; 53.573; 1,613,927): Angola (20,329; 491; 18,790), Botswana (24,926; 202; 21,214), Eswatini (16,488; 630; 12,826), Lesotho (9,965; 230; 2,940), Malawi (28,877; 937; 13,555), Mozambique (49,451; 525; 31,506), Namibia (35,952; 388; 34,141), South Africa (1,490,063; 47,821; 1,385,996), Zambia (69,437; 951; 62,870), Zimbabwe (35,104; 1,398; 30,089)
Western (360,837; 4,556; 310,882): Benin (4,560; 56; 3,772), Burkina Faso (11,588; 138; 10,870), Cabo Verde (14, 700; 139; 14,164), Cote d'Ivoire (30,884; 173; 29,062), Gambia (4,302; 135; 3,891), Ghana (75,836; 533; 67,087), Guinea (14,895; 84; 14,453), Guinea Bissau (2,885; 46; 2,432), Liberia (1,956; 87; 1,770), Mali (8,226; 342; 6,165), Niger (4,690; 169; 4,147), Nigeria (145,664; 1,747; 120,399), Senegal (31,007; 748; 25,162), Sierra Leone (3,821; 79; 2,559), Togo (5,823; 80; 4,949)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).