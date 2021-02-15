Regional Supply Has 75 Years of Experience Specializing in Wholesale Supply for the Sign and Graphics Industry

Regional Supply announces 74 years in business Celebrating 75 Years In Business

Regional Supply takes pride in keeping up to date on the latest technology and industry knowledge with classes on many different subjects and top products.

We are in business to solve peoples’ problems. ” — Art Mendenhall, founder

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry a huge variety of items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge of the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products.

Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products—we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery, and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

With over 10,000 products to shop for in 12 categories, you will find all of the products your business needs most.

Digital Printing

Digital printing has revolutionized the sign industry and Regional Supply offers the supplies and equipment you need to stock your shop with the latest in digital printing—products like premiere print media, overlaminates, inks, mounting adhesives, and printer parts and accessories.

Equipment and Software

We sell and service all the different sign making equipment you need to run your business, from various types of printers (i.e. eco-solvent, latex, UV, flatbed, direct to garment, dye sublimation, thermal transfer, envelope) to vinyl cutters, laminators, flatbed cutters and routers. We also sell design and RIP software to run your equipment.

Automotive Restyling

Vehicle graphics are a great way to advertise, using a full wrap or partial graphics. We can help you find a full line of wrap kits ready for a personalized digital print. Choose from a rainbow of colors to accent or completely restyle your vehicle.

In addition to wrap kits, we offer color change films, vehicle window tints and tools, paint protection films, vehicle wrap media, tools, and laminates.

Cut Vinyl and Foils

Produce eye-catching designs and take advantage of the versatility that you can count on with cut vinyl and foils. Manufacturers are constantly extending the definition of cutting edge, and the result is an easy-to use product that dresses any design in a rainbow of color.

Regional Supply is one of the largest suppliers of vinyl material in the Intermountain West. Stocking 35 different series of vinyl film available in various lengths and widths, this extensive inventory represents over 750 colors.

Foils are designed for use with a thermal transfer printing system and create the needed consistency when matching popular paint, vinyl, and ink colors.

Heat Transfer

Heat transfer is a great way to customize shirts, jerseys, bags and many other items, especially when the quantities prohibit screen printing. There are many different types of heat transfer that apply to different types of fabrics. Regional Supply stocks lots of colors as well as digitally printable heat transfer from Siser and Poli-Tape.

You can also find cutters, heat transfer presses and other accessories to complete your custom project at Regional Supply.

Sign Making Accessories

Some important considerations when making a sign include lifespan, application, environment, and preferred look and feel. We can help you choose the best options for your sign. With the combination of superior items stocked daily at Regional Supply, there is no need to look anywhere else when you're faced with a new project.

With our full selection of sign accessories and tools, Regional Supply is your one-stop shop when purchasing sign supplies.

Sign Substrates

Every sign requires a good working surface. Choose your sign's surface from a variety of stocked sign blank and substrate materials. A spectrum of rigid to flexible options are available at your fingertips, including eco-friendly options. Select from wood and other laminate sheets, aluminum, foam, plastic, and digitally printable substrates.

Screen Printing

From pre-press to finished product, Regional Supply stocks the inks, chemicals, films, screens, and machines to fill all your screen printing needs.

You can also rely on us for professional evaluations and custom screen printing system installations.

Electrical LED and Neon Accessories

Whether you're molding glass for a neon sign in a restaurant or installing a lighted sign at a nearby mall, make Regional Supply your first stop for all things electrical signage. We carry a full line of LED, electrical ,and neon sign-making products and accessories.

Plastics

Regional Supply stocks a full line of plastic sheets including Acrylic, Styrene, Sintr, HDPE, PETG, Polycarbonate, and many others. Don't forget the tools to cut and polish the plastic and adhesive options to help you completely customize any plastic project.

Regional Supply is proud to offer a full-service cutting department for custom cut-to-size orders. Cutting rates and lead times do apply.

Architectural Tinting Safety and Security Films

Reduce fading and damage from the sun with architectural window tint. Protect glass with safety/security film and anti-graffiti film. We also have the tools you need for installation.

Packaging

Let us supply everything for your shipping needs: corrugated boxes, stretch film, and packing tape.

Find out how we can serve you by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.


