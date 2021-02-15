Parents Express Appreciation for Discovery Academy’s Programs that Help Transform Troubled Teens

The kids know that they are loved and that they have a team cheering them on and wanting them to be successful.” — Stephanie Mevius

PROVO, UT, US, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery Academy, located in Provo, Utah, is a top therapeutic boarding school for troubled teens. We help teens develop relationships, respect, and responsibility through a combination of therapy, residential living, and academic strategies that help them identify and develop their strengths. Read some recent reviews from parents about their children’s experiences at Discovery Academy.

“Our relationship has begun to heal.”

----------------

Our daughter was struggling with relationships, school, following rules and expectations and more. We love her so much and were really worried about her future. We are so grateful for this program and her therapist. This is the first time that she has gotten engaged in family therapy and we have seen big changes in her. She has gained confidence, has been passing her classes in school, is learning to be honest and take accountability for her actions, and our relationship has begun to heal. We will be forever grateful and recommend them to anyone looking for help for their son or daughter.

—Alta Swarnes

“The therapists and staff are in tune to working with teens.”

----------------

We were very pleased with the team that worked with us and our son at Discovery Academy. We feel our son had a very successful 10-month stay. The therapists and staff were in tune to working with teens. The therapist that worked with our son had a great sense of humor and always eased our anxieties on our weekly call. Our son liked and respected him rather quickly. During his stay the therapist and staff worked with our son on coping skills, and the time away gave him a chance to mature a bit and catch up on school. It was a much needed time out for the whole family.

As hard as it was for our son to be away from home, he actually enjoyed much of his stay. He made some great friends with the other students and also the staff of the home he was in.

He would actually love to go back for a visit! It’s an extremely hard decision to drop off your child and entrust their care to strangers, but we felt comfortable from day 1 that Discovery Academy was equipped to handle everything.

—Kelly O.

“Children are given opportunities to flourish with confidence.”

----------------

I have had the distinct privilege of interacting with staff and attendees of the Discovery Academy in Provo, Utah. I have been impressed and touched with the connection that is being made with the children, helping them discover their innate power and potential to overcome the inevitable trials that life brings. Through innovative efforts with art, music, film and theatre, as well as effective therapy and structure, children are given opportunities to flourish with confidence. They are given tools to learn how to cope and develop life skills that will serve them for a lifetime. I have attended the parent seminars that include coordinated performance by the kids. The performances are a testament of the amazing coordinated efforts of the talented team who were able to help the performers find their true light. Discovery Academy is amazing.

—Gail Forsythe

“Discovery teaches how to have healthy relationships, healthy boundaries, how to do hard things.”

----------------

Discovery [Academy] provides tools and resources to help kids that have had a rough life succeed. If they choose to. It's not easy, but worth the work. Discovery teaches how to have healthy relationships, healthy boundaries, how to do hard things, and so much more. The residential staff, teachers, therapists, and of course the cooking staff help the kids know that they are loved and that they have a team cheering them on and wanting them to be successful.

—Stephanie Mevius

“I’m so grateful we’ve had Discovery Academy to turn to get help for our troubled, traumatized daughter.”

----------------

I cannot say enough good things about the care and support our daughter has received from the entire staff at Discovery Academy. We've received personal and responsive care from the Admissions Director to our daughter's therapist, teachers and medical staff. The parent seminars provide an extra level of support and a networking opportunity for parents. Our daughter has benefited from weekly individual, and family, therapy, DBT skills and experiential therapy. Her safety and well-being are clearly their priority as much as they are ours. I'm so grateful we've had Discovery Academy to turn to get help for our troubled, traumatized daughter.

—Valerie Chenoweth

Contact Discovery Academy

----------------

See https://www.discoveryacademy.com for more details or call Discovery Academy’s boarding school admissions department at 855-645-0484 to book a free consultation.