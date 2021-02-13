Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 7-Day Average Positivity Rate Drops Below 4%

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State's 7-day average COVID positivity rate dropped to 3.90 percent, the lowest since November 29. The 7-day average positivity rate is down 51 percent from the post-holiday peak in early January and it has declined for 36 consecutive days. Hospitalizations dropped to 6,888, the lowest number since Christmas Day. Hospitalizations are down by 916 this week, a 26 percent decline from the post-holiday peak. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 3.46 percent, the lowest since November 25. New York City's 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.63 percent, the lowest since Christmas Day and a decrease of 28 percent from the post-holiday peak.

 

Eleven additional cases of the UK variant were identified in New York State. Eight were in New York City, two were in Suffolk County and one was in Rockland County, that county's first case. To date, there are 70 known cases of the variant in New York City and in the following counties: Saratoga, Warren, Onondaga, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Ulster, Essex, Jefferson, Tompkins, Allegany and Niagara.

 

"Hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to fall statewide and New Yorkers should be commended for all their hard work and sacrifice which helped make this a reality," Governor Cuomo said. "If we are to win this war against COVID once and for all, we must keep driving down these rates, as well as to get as many shots into arms as possible. New York has the determination, toughness and vaccination infrastructure to make all of this happen, but our success will ultimately be determined by our willingness to keep making the right decisions and I have every confidence that New Yorkers will continue to do just that."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Test Results Reported - 253,563
  • Total Positive - 8,763
  • Percent Positive - 3.46%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.90%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 6,888 (-180)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -916
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 766
  • Hospital Counties - 56
  • Number ICU - 1,328 (-30)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 908 (-33)
  • Total Discharges - 137,276 (+785)
  • Deaths - 125
  • Total Deaths - 37,009

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

283

0.03%

29%

Central New York

139

0.02%

31%

Finger Lakes

338

0.03%

40%

Long Island

1,202

0.04%

30%

Mid-Hudson

732

0.03%

43%

Mohawk Valley

138

0.03%

31%

New York City

3,491

0.04%

30%

North Country

71

0.02%

53%

Southern Tier

172

0.03%

45%

Western New York

322

0.02%

35%

Statewide

6,888

0.04%

33%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

240

190 

18%

Central New York

262

181 

30%

Finger Lakes

397

250 

35%

Long Island

868

691 

21%

Mid-Hudson

684

436 

37%

Mohawk Valley

127

97 

27%

New York City

2,598

2,115 

20%

North Country

59

36 

42%

Southern Tier

126

79 

38%

Western New York

545

336 

37%

Statewide

5,906

4,411 

26%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THRUSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

3.03%

2.88%

2.56%

Central New York

1.79%

1.74%

1.64%

Finger Lakes

2.66%

2.54%

2.39%

Long Island

5.17%

5.08%

4.86%

Mid-Hudson

5.06%

4.98%

4.82%

Mohawk Valley

2.57%

2.35%

2.20%

New York City

4.95%

4.75%

4.63%

North Country

4.24%

3.92%

3.86%

Southern Tier

1.02%

0.95%

0.90%

Western New York

3.51%

3.57%

3.50%

Statewide

4.16%

4.04%

3.90%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THRUSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

7.13%

6.69%

6.69%

Brooklyn

5.58%

5.16%

5.00%

Manhattan

3.31%

2.97%

2.87%

Queens

5.42%

5.11%

4.94%

Staten Island

5.04%

4.76%

4.76%

 

Of the 1,521,453 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

19,908

76

Allegany

2,747

13

Broome

13,648

63

Cattaraugus

4,133

27

Cayuga

5,144

21

Chautauqua

7,004

31

Chemung

6,266

17

Chenango

2,307

9

Clinton

3,161

32

Columbia

3,214

18

Cortland

3,004

14

Delaware

1,352

12

Dutchess

20,714

119

Erie

61,385

318

Essex

1,225

10

Franklin

1,791

15

Fulton

2,972

20

Genesee

4,182

14

Greene

2,513

13

Hamilton

269

5

Herkimer

4,423

14

Jefferson

4,413

29

Lewis

1,916

20

Livingston

3,333

31

Madison

3,682

13

Monroe

50,363

123

Montgomery

2,937

11

Nassau

138,784

840

Niagara

14,667

53

NYC

653,986

4,581

Oneida

19,117

49

Onondaga

31,351

90

Ontario

5,470

10

Orange

34,442

197

Orleans

2,363

10

Oswego

5,746

16

Otsego

2,158

14

Putnam

7,844

42

Rensselaer

8,527

44

Rockland

36,590

167

Saratoga

11,304

48

Schenectady

10,404

46

Schoharie

1,106

11

Schuyler

841

2

Seneca

1,487

7

St. Lawrence

4,922

48

Steuben

5,328

10

Suffolk

153,327

724

Sullivan

4,468

12

Tioga

2,656

16

Tompkins

3,316

16

Ulster

9,426

44

Warren

2,680

13

Washington

2,147

16

Wayne

4,298

18

Westchester

101,015

511

Wyoming

2,681

19

Yates

996

1

 

Yesterday, 125 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,009. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

17

Chautauqua

1

Chemung

2

Chenango

1

Columbia

1

Erie

4

Essex

1

Fulton

1

Hamilton

1

Herkimer

1

Jefferson

1

Kings

22

Madison

1

Manhattan

12

Monroe

2

Nassau

8

Oneida

2

Onondaga

2

Orange

1

Orleans

1

Queens

15

Rensselaer

2

Richmond

2

Rockland

3

Saratoga

1

Schenectady

1

Schoharie

1

Seneca

2

St. Lawrence

1

Suffolk

8

Wayne

1

Westchester

5

Yates

1

