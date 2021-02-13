Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (12 February 2021)

New cases: 360 Total active cases: 14,147 Total currently admitted: 162 (31 new) Total number of tests conducted: 168,776 (2,030 new) Total confirmed cases: 28,630* Total recovered: 13,347 (468 new) New discharges from treatment units: 20 Total deaths: 926 (12 new)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

