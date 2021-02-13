Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 February 2021, 6 pm EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,731,343), deaths (97,870) and recoveries (3,272,202) by region:
Central (94,161 cases; 1,661 deaths; 78,980 recoveries): Burundi (1,797; 3; 1,155), Cameroon (31.394; 474; 29,501), CAR (4.996; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,597; 128; 3,131), Congo (8,419; 122; 7,012), DRC (24,240; 693; 15,217), Equatorial Guinea (5,663; 86; 5,422), Gabon (12,577; 73; 11,534), Sao Tome and Principe (1,478; 19; 1.100)
Eastern (377,700; 7,125; 301,792): Comoros (3,290; 125; 2,730), Djibouti (5,968; 63; 5,856), Eritrea (2,429; 7; 1,828), Ethiopia (145,548; 2,177; 127,864), Kenya (102,792; 1,795; 84,952), Madagascar (19,360; 285; 18,490). Mauritius (595; 10; 546), Rwanda (17,200; 236; 13,937), Seychelles (1,768; 7; 1,215), Somalia (5,092; 148; 3,733), South Sudan (5,310; 74; 3,769), Sudan (27.820; 1,849; 22,208). Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,019; 328; 14,486)
Northern (1,125,800; 31,192; 974,418): Algeria (110,211; 2,934; 75,568), Egypt (172,602; 9,899; 134,215), Libya (126,881; 2.014; 109,262), Mauritania (16,954; 427: 16,186), Morocco (477,656; 8,450; 457,956), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (41; 7; 33), Tunisia (221,455; 7,461; 181,198)
Southern (1,775,479; 53,374; 1,608,332) Angola (20,294; 490; 18,786). Botswana (24,926; 202; 21,214), Eswatini (16,455; 630; 12,140), Lesotho (9,852; 225; 2,940), Malawi (28,630; 926; 13.347), Mozambique (48,588; 514; 31,016), Namibia (35,554; 384; 34,002), South Africa (1,487,681; 47,670; 1,383,626), Zambia (68,454; 940; 61,302), Zimbabwe (35,045; 1,393; 29,959)
Western (358,203; 4518; 308,680): Benin (4,560; 56; 3,772), Burkina Faso (11,538; 137; 10,758). cabo verde (14,647; 139; 14,134), cote d'Ivoire (30,717; 173; 28,914), Gambia (4,302; 135; 3,891), Ghana (75,118; 518; 66,846). Guinea (14,860; 84; 14,412), Guinea Bissau (2,869; 46; 2,432), Liberia (1,956; 87; 1,770), Mali (8,222; 340; 6,154), Niger (4.678; 169; 4,135), Nigeria (144,521; 1,734; 118,866), Senegal (30,641; 741; 25,162), Sierra Leone (3,817; 79; 2,535), Togo (5,757; 80; 4,899)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).