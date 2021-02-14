SIX TAX PREPARERS ARRESTED FOR FILING FALSE TAX RETURNS, SOME CLAIMING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN FRAUDULENT DEDUCTIONS

Page Content

​South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested six tax preparers and charged them with filing false or fraudulent tax returns.

Collectively, the defendants filed dozens of returns over the years using false or fraudulent information, most without the consent or knowledge of their clients. Each of the cases is separate, and the defendants work and live in different areas of the state. The arrests are the result of multiple investigations conducted by SCDOR agents across the state.

Arrested were:

Clarella Cade , 43, of Abbeville County, charged with 16 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2014-2017. According to warrants, Cade added fraudulent business expenses totaling more than $422,000. Cade is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County pending a bond hearing.

, 43, of Abbeville County, charged with 16 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2014-2017. According to warrants, Cade added fraudulent business expenses totaling more than $422,000. Cade is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County pending a bond hearing. Charity Elizabeth Cox , 42, of Clarendon County, owner of Cox Tax Service, charged with 10 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2014–2019. According to warrants, the returns Cox prepared reflected false deductions totaling more than $243,000. Cox is being held in the Clarendon County Detention Center.

, 42, of Clarendon County, owner of Cox Tax Service, charged with 10 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2014–2019. According to warrants, the returns Cox prepared reflected false deductions totaling more than $243,000. Cox is being held in the Clarendon County Detention Center. Takita Wunta Culp , 38, of York County, charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016–2018. According to warrants, the returns prepared by Culp reflected state withholding payments inflated by almost $11,000. Culp is being held in the York County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

, 38, of York County, charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016–2018. According to warrants, the returns prepared by Culp reflected state withholding payments inflated by almost $11,000. Culp is being held in the York County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Marilyn Short-Thomas , 52, of Darlington County, owner of Assuratax Service, charged with seven counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016–2018. According to warrants, Short-Thomas submitted forms indicating her clients had a business when they did not. Short-Thomas is being held in the Darlington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

, 52, of Darlington County, owner of Assuratax Service, charged with seven counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016–2018. According to warrants, Short-Thomas submitted forms indicating her clients had a business when they did not. Short-Thomas is being held in the Darlington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Tara D. Talbert , 43, of Greenwood County, charged with five counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2015–2017. According to warrants, Talbert prepared returns which reflected false deductions totaling more than $156,000. Talbert is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

, 43, of Greenwood County, charged with five counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2015–2017. According to warrants, Talbert prepared returns which reflected false deductions totaling more than $156,000. Talbert is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Oscar Anthony Thomas, 60, of Florence, operator of Assuratax Service, charged with seven counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016–2019. According to warrants, Thomas submitted forms indicating his clients had a business when they did not. Thomas is being held in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $500, plus the cost of prosecution, for each count.

While most tax preparers are honest and provide great service, today's arrests are a reminder if you plan to use a tax preparer, do your homework before handing over your most sensitive tax information.

Avoid tax preparers who:

Base their fee on a percentage of your refund.

Claim they can obtain larger refunds than other tax preparers.

Refuse to sign a return they prepare.

Ask you to sign a blank tax return.

For more information, review tips on choosing a tax preparer.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.