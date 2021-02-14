Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Presidents’ Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Presidents’ Day, which is celebrated on Monday, February 15, 2021.

“Each year, the United States celebrates Presidents’ Day on the third Monday of February. The holiday falls between the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, two of our nation’s most revered leaders.”

“Prior to becoming president, George Washington showed tremendous courage leading the Continental Army to victory in the Revolutionary War. Following the war, he surrendered his army command to the Continental Congress, setting the precedent of civilian control of the military. Washington then gracefully resigned after two terms as President, setting another precedent of term limits for our nation’s highest office.”

“President Lincoln led the United States through the most divisive chapter in our history. His wise leadership carried the country through Civil War, restored national union, and helped bring an end to slavery.”

“As we reflect on the lives of these great Presidents, let’s carry on their legacy by empowering the next generation to rise up to the challenge of self-government.”

