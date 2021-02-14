Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Dallas Police Officer

February 13, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after a Dallas Police Department officer was struck and killed by a drunk driver while working the scene of a prior accident:

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Dallas Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty this morning," said Governor Abbott. "This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while serving and protecting our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up the officer's family and the entire Dallas Police Department in prayer during this difficult time."