Special Enrollment Period for the Health Insurance Marketplace Begins on 2/15/21 and Continues Through 5/15/21

Med-QUEST is pleased to share this important update and press release…

President Biden’s Executive Order that provides a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for the Health Insurance Marketplace which begins on February 15, 2021, and continues through May 15, 2021.

This SEP on Healthcare.Gov is being offered in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Individuals who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application can apply for insurance coverage online through HealthCare.gov or over the phone by calling the Marketplace call center at (800) 318-2596.

The following chart provides income guidelines to applicants to determine if they should apply for federally subsidized health insurance from the federal marketplace at HealthCare.gov or no-cost coverage from the Med-QUEST Division at Medical.mybenefits.hawaii.gov.

Federal Poverty Level (FPL) for Your Household Monthly Income Household Size Apply for Medicaid at Medical.mybenefits.hawaii.gov if your monthly household income is below these amounts: Note that there are higher limits for pregnant women and children so please be sure to apply for Medicaid to see if you are eligible for coverage Apply for Marketplace coverage at HealthCare.gov if your monthly household income is higher than the 138% Medicaid limit. The Marketplace offers subsidies for households whose incomes are up to 400% of the FPL. Medicaid Limit MarketplaceSubsidy Limit 1 $1,689 $4,896 2 $2,281 $6,612 3 $2,873 $8,328 4 $3,465 $10,044 5 $4,058 $11,760

The federal marketplace enrollment system is linked to Hawai‘i’s Medicaid enrollment system. This enables applicants to find affordable health insurance, and if they are likely to be Medicaid eligible, Marketplace applications will automatically be referred to Medicaid for coverage. In Hawai‘i, the Med-QUEST Division provides education, outreach and enrollment assistance for the marketplace and partners with community organizations statewide to help with this effort.

Please refer to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division Press Release for more information.

NEWS RELEASE: Hawaii Residents Encouraged to Review 2021 Special Enrollment Period for Comprehensive Health Insurance Coverage

Hawaii Residents Encouraged to Review 2021 Special Enrollment Period for Comprehensive Health Insurance Coverage

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is encouraging Hawaii residents to visit HealthCare.gov, following President Biden’s Executive Order that provides a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Health Insurance Marketplace coverage.

Starting on February 15, 2021, and continuing through May 15, 2021, HealthCare.gov will make a SEP available in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application can access the special enrollment through HealthCare.gov or the Marketplace call center at (800) 318-2596.

“It’s been almost year since a public health emergency was declared due to COVID-19 and the emergency continues. As we continue to tackle this pandemic, it is more critical than ever to ensure that Hawaii’s uninsured and underinsured have access to affordable healthcare,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “This special enrollment period allows individuals and families a chance to get comprehensive health insurance coverage if they qualify.”

This SEP opportunity will not involve any new application questions or require consumers to provide any new information not otherwise required to determine eligibility and enroll in coverage. In addition, consumers will not need to provide any documentation of a qualifying event (e.g., loss of a job or birth of a child), which is typically required for SEP eligibility.

