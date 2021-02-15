Electro Scan Inc. Awarded 14th International Patent for Breakthrough Water Leak Detection Technology

CleanTech Pioneer Electro Scan Inc. secures its 14th International Patent.

Applied for in 2015 and granted in 2021, Electro Scan's patent for its Multi-Sensor Machine-Intelligent Water Leak Detection Technology, That Doesn't Rely on Hearing a Leak, Expands to include New Zealand.

Electro Scan's disruptive technology is a departure from traditional listening for a leak. Instead precisely measuring each size of hole, by location and severity expressed in GPM or LPS.

Utilities no longer need to rely on legacy methods for estimating average wall thicknesses. Electro Scan's accuracy allows full-length pipe assessment finding soft cement not heard or seen by Acoustic Sensors or CCTV cameras.