Communications Officer

Kieran O’Dowd

Kieran’s background includes various marketing positions in the private sector with Disney, Warner Bros. and Citigroup and in the public sector with American Red Cross, Food Bank For NYC and March of Dimes. He joined PMNCH as a Marketing and Communications Consultant in 2019 and accepted his position as Communications Officer in May. Kieran is passionate about helping others, especially those around the world who are most in need of support and considers his volunteer mission to Africa among his most fulfilling experiences. He enjoys fitness, the outdoors, and meaningful trips to lesser known countries.

